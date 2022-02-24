Trending
World News
Feb. 24, 2022 / 1:49 PM

British government lowers student loan repayment threshold

By Simon Druker
1/2
Education reforms announced Thursday by Britain will mean graduates will have to pay off state-funded student loans over a longer period of time, while also lowering the salary amount required to begin repaying the money. File Photo by Calvste/Shutterstock

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- New educational reforms announced by Britain Thursday could result in more college graduates repaying their state-funded loans in full with payments beginning at a lower income threshold and continuing over a longer time period.

Graduates will start paying off their student debt once they begin earning about $33,000 (£25,000), which is down from the previous threshold of approximately $36,000, the government announced.

That change is slated to take effect in April 2025.

Thursday's rule changes also increase the period of time during which payments are collected to 40 years and would take effect with students enrolling in courses starting in September 2023.

Current rules stipulate students must continue to pay off their loans for a period of 30 years after they become eligible. That would typically take a person into their 50s. After the 30-year-period expires, the loans are then written off.

In Britain, student loan repayments are typically taken directly out of a person's pay.

The reforms also lower the student loan interest rate to zero for new borrowers starting courses in 2023.

The tuition fee cap will also be frozen at approximately $12,343 for the next two years. Critics say that falls short of repeated calls to reduce costs. In 2019, an independent panel recommended cutting tuition fees from the $12,343 maximum to a figure closer to $10,000.

The rule changes are meant to help curb an already high level of student debt in Britain, which continues to grow rapidly. Outstanding student loans were valued at more than $214.85 billion at the end of March. The government projects that number to increase to more than $667.2 billion by 2043.

