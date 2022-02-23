Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 23, 2022 / 9:44 AM

Study says wildfires will get worse unless nations rethink prevention strategy

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Study says wildfires will get worse unless nations rethink prevention strategy
The Caldor Fire is seen near Meyers, Calif., on August 31, 2021. Wednesday's report says that study says that wildfires around the world will increase by as much as 14% by 2039, 30% by 2050 and 50% by 2100. File Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Wildfires that have recently torched Australia, Russia and the United States will become more common and will likely spread to unaffected areas by the end of the 21st century, experts said Wednesday in a United Nations-sanctioned report.

The study by the U.N. Environment Program and GRID-Arendal -- titled "Spreading like Wildfire: The Rising Threat of Extraordinary Landscape Fires" -- concludes that climate change and land-use change are making wildfires worse, and its authors expect the changes will result in an increase worldwide of extreme wildfires.

Advertisement

The experts call for a "fire-ready formula" and a reallocation of funding -- half toward prevention efforts, about a third fighting fires and 20% for recovery. The report said that, presently, only 1% of funding goes toward fire prevention efforts.

"[We are] issuing an urgent call to governments to rethink their approach to extreme wildfires," the authors said in a statement. "By calling for a new 'fire-ready formula' and recognizing the important role of ecosystem restoration, we can minimize the risk of extreme wildfires by being better prepared and building back better in their aftermath."

RELATED Western wildland areas vulnerable to fires are seeing population boom

The study says that wildfires around the world will increase by as much as 14% by 2039, 30% by 2050 and 50% by 2100.

Advertisement

Burned land and thick smoke is seen over Kangaroo Island, Australia, on January 9, 2020. Fires that burned in Australia that year had a substantial impact on wildlife. File Photo by NASA Earth Observatory via EPA-EFE

"Current government responses to wildfires are often putting money in the wrong place," UNEP Executive Director Inger Anderson said in a statement.

"We have to minimize the risk of extreme wildfires by being better prepared: invest more in fire risk reduction, work with local communities, and strengthen global commitment to fight climate change."

RELATED VP Harris announces $600M in California wildfire recovery

The experts say they expect that wildfires will continue to have a great impact on wildlife, noting that billions of domesticated and wild animals were affected by the Australian fires in 2020.

"Wildfires are made worse by climate change through increased drought, high air temperatures, low relative humidity, lightning, and strong winds resulting in hotter, drier, and longer fire seasons. At the same time, climate change is made worse by wildfires, mostly by ravaging sensitive and carbon-rich ecosystems like peatlands and rainforests."

Earlier this month, a study said that Southern California is expected to see substantial increases in wildfires in the middle of the 21st century. It added that there will be "striking increases in climatologically identifiable large fire days" and the trend will accelerate in the latter half of the century.

Advertisement
RELATED Biden administration launches 'comprehensive response' to wildfires

Latest Headlines

Taiwan moves to raise readiness due to Russia-Ukraine standoff
World News // 10 minutes ago
Taiwan moves to raise readiness due to Russia-Ukraine standoff
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The leader of Taiwan told security officials on Wednesday that the island must increase its readiness because the Russia-Ukraine crisis could also bring about a challenge from outside, possibly China.
Hong Kong's $22 billion budget for 2022 includes COVID-19 measures, stimulus
World News // 2 hours ago
Hong Kong's $22 billion budget for 2022 includes COVID-19 measures, stimulus
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Hong Kong on Wednesday unveiled a massive $22 billion budget, which contains new measures to fight COVID-19 and stimulate the island's sagging economy amid a new wave of infections.
Ukraine calls emergency, urges citizens to leave Russia; Putin marks military holiday
World News // 2 hours ago
Ukraine calls emergency, urges citizens to leave Russia; Putin marks military holiday
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday showed no signs of backing down over Ukraine, despite a spate of new economic sanctions from all directions and more certain to come.
Australia, Japan hit Russia with sanctions over Ukraine
World News // 6 hours ago
Australia, Japan hit Russia with sanctions over Ukraine
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Australia and Japan imposed sanctions Wednesday on Russia, becoming the latest nations to do so after President Vladimir Putin earlier this week deployed so-called peacekeeper troops to breakaway regions of Ukraine.
South Korea COVID-19 cases skyrocket under Omicron wave; PM urges calm
World News // 8 hours ago
South Korea COVID-19 cases skyrocket under Omicron wave; PM urges calm
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (UPI) -- South Korea saw its daily tally of COVID-19 cases spike to more than 170,000 on Wednesday, shattering previous highs and prompting Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum to call for calm as the Omicron variant rages.
Dutch police arrest gunman, ending Apple store hostage situation
World News // 9 hours ago
Dutch police arrest gunman, ending Apple store hostage situation
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Dutch police said they have arrested a gunman who held several people hostage at an Apple store in Amsterdam.
Canada, allies start penalizing Russia for breaching Ukrainian border
World News // 1 day ago
Canada, allies start penalizing Russia for breaching Ukrainian border
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Western countries moved to levy sanctions against Russia Tuesday after the Russian Federation Council unanimously ratified agreements to recognize the breakaway Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent.
Queen Elizabeth cancels virtual engagements due to 'mild' COVID-19
World News // 19 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth cancels virtual engagements due to 'mild' COVID-19
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II has canceled her planned virtual engagements on Tuesday as she continues to experience mild COVID-19 symptoms.
Colombia becomes 3rd Latin American nation to legalize abortion
World News // 1 day ago
Colombia becomes 3rd Latin American nation to legalize abortion
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Colombia on Monday became the latest country in Latin America to expand access to abortion, as the nation's highest court legalized the procedure for as late as 24 weeks.
Germany halts certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia over Ukraine crisis
World News // 1 day ago
Germany halts certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia over Ukraine crisis
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that his government is suspending certification of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline as a direct result of Russia's troop movement concerning Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC advises Americans against traveling to 4 Asian nations due to COVID-19
CDC advises Americans against traveling to 4 Asian nations due to COVID-19
Germany halts certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia over Ukraine crisis
Germany halts certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia over Ukraine crisis
Jan. 6 committee to view Trump documents after Supreme Court rejects bid for secrecy
Jan. 6 committee to view Trump documents after Supreme Court rejects bid for secrecy
Biden calls Russia's moves in Ukraine an invasion, sets new sanctions
Biden calls Russia's moves in Ukraine an invasion, sets new sanctions
2 Blackhawk helicopters crash near Utah ski resort; no injuries reported
2 Blackhawk helicopters crash near Utah ski resort; no injuries reported
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement