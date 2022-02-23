Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 23, 2022 / 12:48 PM

Court gives restraining order to man who stalked tennis phenom Emma Raducanu

By Rich Klein
1/5
Court gives restraining order to man who stalked tennis phenom Emma Raducanu
Emma Raducanu of Britain hugs the U.S. Open championship trophy after defeating Leylah Fernandez of Canada at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on September 11, 2021. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A British court on Wednesday issued a restraining order for a man who was convicted of stalking British tennis star Emma Raducanu on multiple occasions.

Bromley Magistrates Court Judge Sushil Kumar sentenced the man, Amrit Magar, to 18 months of community service and gave him a five-year restraining order.

Advertisement

The community service calls for 200 hours and a curfew each night for eight weeks.

Magar, 35, an Amazon driver, was caught on a doorbell camera video stealing a shoe from Raducanu's father at her property last year. At trial, the court also heard that Magar regularly walked 23 miles to the tennis star's home on three separate occasions, loitered outside and left gifts.

Raducanu, 19, told the court that the stalking ordeal made her frightened to go outside by herself.

"Because of this I feel like my freedom has been taken away from me," she said, according to The Guardian. "I am constantly looking over my shoulder. I feel on edge and worried this could happen again. I don't feel safe in my own home, which is where I should feel safest."

Advertisement

Raducanu burst onto the professional tennis scene in 2021 -- making a surprise run to the fourth round at Wimbledon last July and winning the U.S. Open in September.

Raducanu on Wednesday was forced to retire from her match at the Guadalajara Open due to a hip injury.

Highlights from the U.S. Open tennis tournament

Daniil Medvedev of Russia holds the trophy after his win over Novak Djokavic of Serbia in the Men's Final at the 2021 U.S. Open Tennis Championships at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 12, 2021, in Forest Hills, N.Y. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Read More

U.S. Open final: Emma Raducanu, 18, beats Leylah Fernandez, 19 U.S. Open tennis: Alexander Zverev, Emma Raducanu advance to semifinals

Latest Headlines

Taiwan moves to raise readiness due to Russia-Ukraine standoff
World News // 3 hours ago
Taiwan moves to raise readiness due to Russia-Ukraine standoff
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The leader of Taiwan told security officials on Wednesday that the island must increase its readiness because the Russia-Ukraine crisis could also bring about a challenge from outside, possibly China.
Study says wildfires will get worse unless nations rethink prevention strategy
World News // 3 hours ago
Study says wildfires will get worse unless nations rethink prevention strategy
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Wildfires that have recently torched Australia, Russia and the United States will become more common and will likely spread to unaffected areas by the end of the 21st century, experts said in a report Wednesday.
Hong Kong's $22 billion budget for 2022 includes COVID-19 measures, stimulus
World News // 5 hours ago
Hong Kong's $22 billion budget for 2022 includes COVID-19 measures, stimulus
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Hong Kong on Wednesday unveiled a massive $22 billion budget, which contains new measures to fight COVID-19 and stimulate the island's sagging economy amid a new wave of infections.
Ukraine calls emergency, urges citizens to leave Russia; Putin marks military holiday
World News // 5 hours ago
Ukraine calls emergency, urges citizens to leave Russia; Putin marks military holiday
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday showed no signs of backing down over Ukraine, despite a spate of new economic sanctions from all directions and more certain to come.
Australia, Japan hit Russia with sanctions over Ukraine
World News // 9 hours ago
Australia, Japan hit Russia with sanctions over Ukraine
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Australia and Japan imposed sanctions Wednesday on Russia, becoming the latest nations to do so after President Vladimir Putin earlier this week deployed so-called peacekeeper troops to breakaway regions of Ukraine.
South Korea COVID-19 cases skyrocket under Omicron wave; PM urges calm
World News // 11 hours ago
South Korea COVID-19 cases skyrocket under Omicron wave; PM urges calm
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (UPI) -- South Korea saw its daily tally of COVID-19 cases spike to more than 170,000 on Wednesday, shattering previous highs and prompting Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum to call for calm as the Omicron variant rages.
Dutch police arrest gunman, ending Apple store hostage situation
World News // 12 hours ago
Dutch police arrest gunman, ending Apple store hostage situation
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Dutch police said they have arrested a gunman who held several people hostage at an Apple store in Amsterdam.
Canada, allies start penalizing Russia for breaching Ukrainian border
World News // 1 day ago
Canada, allies start penalizing Russia for breaching Ukrainian border
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Western countries moved to levy sanctions against Russia Tuesday after the Russian Federation Council unanimously ratified agreements to recognize the breakaway Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent.
Queen Elizabeth cancels virtual engagements due to 'mild' COVID-19
World News // 22 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth cancels virtual engagements due to 'mild' COVID-19
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II has canceled her planned virtual engagements on Tuesday as she continues to experience mild COVID-19 symptoms.
Colombia becomes 3rd Latin American nation to legalize abortion
World News // 1 day ago
Colombia becomes 3rd Latin American nation to legalize abortion
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Colombia on Monday became the latest country in Latin America to expand access to abortion, as the nation's highest court legalized the procedure for as late as 24 weeks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC advises Americans against traveling to 4 Asian nations due to COVID-19
CDC advises Americans against traveling to 4 Asian nations due to COVID-19
Jan. 6 committee to view Trump documents after Supreme Court rejects bid for secrecy
Jan. 6 committee to view Trump documents after Supreme Court rejects bid for secrecy
2 Blackhawk helicopters crash near Utah ski resort; no injuries reported
2 Blackhawk helicopters crash near Utah ski resort; no injuries reported
Biden calls Russia's moves in Ukraine an invasion, sets new sanctions
Biden calls Russia's moves in Ukraine an invasion, sets new sanctions
MacKenzie Scott makes record $50M donation to National 4-H Council
MacKenzie Scott makes record $50M donation to National 4-H Council
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement