Court gives restraining order to man who stalked tennis phenom Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu of Britain hugs the U.S. Open championship trophy after defeating Leylah Fernandez of Canada at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on September 11, 2021. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A British court on Wednesday issued a restraining order for a man who was convicted of stalking British tennis star Emma Raducanu on multiple occasions. Bromley Magistrates Court Judge Sushil Kumar sentenced the man, Amrit Magar, to 18 months of community service and gave him a five-year restraining order. Advertisement

The community service calls for 200 hours and a curfew each night for eight weeks.

Magar, 35, an Amazon driver, was caught on a doorbell camera video stealing a shoe from Raducanu's father at her property last year. At trial, the court also heard that Magar regularly walked 23 miles to the tennis star's home on three separate occasions, loitered outside and left gifts.

Raducanu, 19, told the court that the stalking ordeal made her frightened to go outside by herself.

"Because of this I feel like my freedom has been taken away from me," she said, according to The Guardian. "I am constantly looking over my shoulder. I feel on edge and worried this could happen again. I don't feel safe in my own home, which is where I should feel safest."

Raducanu burst onto the professional tennis scene in 2021 -- making a surprise run to the fourth round at Wimbledon last July and winning the U.S. Open in September.

Raducanu on Wednesday was forced to retire from her match at the Guadalajara Open due to a hip injury.

