Taiwan moves to raise readiness due to Russia-Ukraine standoff

Taiwan military vehicles are seen during Taiwan National Day celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, on October 10, 2021. File Photo by Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA-EFE
Tsai made the remarks to a Ukraine working group that was set up last month under the island's National Security Council.
Ukrainian troops take part in a military drill outside the city of Rivne in northern Ukraine on February 16. Photo by Ukrainian Defense Ministry/UPI
During Wednesday's meeting, the Taiwanese president issued four directives -- condemning Russia's "infringement on Ukrainian sovereignty," strengthening readiness in the Taiwan Strait, strengthening Taiwan's response to "cognitive warfare" and continuing to respond to related economic developments.
Although Tsai didn't mention China by name, Taiwan has long been watchful of Beijing -- as China considers Taiwan to be a breakaway province. Taiwan considers itself an independent country.
Tsai said that Taiwan's situation is fundamentally different from Ukraine's situation, but the island must make efforts to stabilize its internal situation as the crisis in Eastern Europe unfolds.