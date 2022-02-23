Taiwan moves to raise readiness due to Russia-Ukraine standoff

1/4

Taiwan military vehicles are seen during Taiwan National Day celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, on October 10, 2021. File Photo by Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA-EFE

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The leader of Taiwan told security officials on Wednesday that the island must increase its readiness because the Russia-Ukraine crisis could also bring about a challenge from outside, possibly China. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen ordered that the island's combat readiness be strengthened, and Taiwan's armed forces to heighten surveillance and awareness of military activity in the region. Advertisement

Tsai made the remarks to a Ukraine working group that was set up last month under the island's National Security Council.

During Wednesday's meeting, the Taiwanese president issued four directives -- condemning Russia's "infringement on Ukrainian sovereignty," strengthening readiness in the Taiwan Strait, strengthening Taiwan's response to "cognitive warfare" and continuing to respond to related economic developments.

Although Tsai didn't mention China by name, Taiwan has long been watchful of Beijing -- as China considers Taiwan to be a breakaway province. Taiwan considers itself an independent country.

Tsai said that Taiwan's situation is fundamentally different from Ukraine's situation, but the island must make efforts to stabilize its internal situation as the crisis in Eastern Europe unfolds.

