Putin orders military operation in Eastern Ukraine U.N. security council meeting

Britain's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Barbara Woodward watches as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield rests her hand on Ukraine Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya after a U.N. Security Council meeting on the Russia-Eastern Ukraine conflict at United Nations Headquarters in New York City on Wednesday. Ukraine's capital began to hear explosions from the east in the direction of the city's international airport. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a "special military operation" in Eastern Ukraine while the United Nations Security Council was in an emergency session attempting a last-minute ditch effort to prevent war. Putin announced the operation in an early Thursday televised speech, stating its aim is the "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine," The New York Times reported, referring to a World Word II term concerning the ridding of Germany and Austria of Nazi ideology. Advertisement

The announcement came hours after the Kremlin said Russia-backed rebels in the breakaway Eastern Ukraine regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, collectively known as the Donbas territories, asked it for military assistance.

"I have taken the decision to carry out a special military operation," Putin said. "Its goal will be to defend people who for eight years are suffering persecution and genocide by the Kyiv regime," he said. "For this, we will aim for demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, as well as taking to court those who carried out multiple bloody crimes against civilians, including citizens of the Russian Federation."

Putin said all Ukrainian soldiers who lay down their arms will be allowed to leave the "battle zone."

Russia does not plan to occupy Ukraine, he said.

The military operation comes after Putin on Monday recognized the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk as well as deployed troops to them in a peacekeeping mission.

In justification of the Monday move, Putin falsely said Ukraine was historically Russian land and that modern Ukraine was "entirely created" by Moscow when former leaders awarded Kyiv too much autonomy following the 1917 revolution.

Putin has also justified the months-long military buildup of more than 150,000 troops at the Ukrainian border as a response to Ukraine being run by neo-Nazis and its potential membership to the NATO defensive military alliance, which Russia views as a threat.

Ukraine has refuted the accusations, with President Volodymyr Zelensky stating in an address to the people of Russia late Wednesday that 8 million of them died in the fight against Nazism.

The announcement came as the United States and allies have been warning a Russian invasion was imminent and they would use a false pretext to conduct it.

Moments after Putin's televised speech, U.S. President Joe Biden issued a statement saying Russia is alone in bearing the responsibility for the death and destruction this "premeditated war" will produce.

"The United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way," he said. "The world will hold Russia accountable."

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight," he said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said member nations will meet to address "the consequences" of Russia's military action while calling on Putin to cease.

"NATO will do all it takes to protect and defend all allies," he said in a statement.

Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said Putin had launched "a full-scale war" and that Ukraine will defend itself.

"The world can and must stop Putin," he said on Twitter. "It's to time act is now."

He called on world leaders to impose "devastating sanctions" on Russia, isolate Moscow by all means and arm Ukraine with weapons and equipment as well as give if financial and humanitarian assistance.

"Future of Europe & the world is at stake," he said.

Putin made the announcement as the United Nations Security Council was holding an emergency meeting diplomats framed as a last chance at diplomacy.

"If, in deed, an operation is being prepared, I have only one thing to say from the bottom of my heart: President Putin, stop your troops form attacking Ukraine," said U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the meetings opening remarks. "Give peace a chance. Too many people have already died."

A deject Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's permanent representative to the U.N., told the council that most of his remarks were useless from about 10 p.m. EST, roughly when Putin announced the operation, and he called on his Russian counterpart, Vassily Nebenzia, to go on the record and that Moscow won't bomb or shell Ukrainian cities.

If Nebenzia cannot does, Kyslytsya demanded he relinquish the presidency of the security council to a "legitimate member" that is respectful of its charter.

He also called on the council to convene an emergency meeting centered on stopping the war "because it is too late, my dear colleagues, to talk about de-escalation, too late."

Nebenzia retorted that "this isn't called a war."

"This is called a special military operation in Donbas," he said.

Prior to the meeting, Geraldine Byrne Nason, Ireland's permanent representative to the United Nations, told reporters that the pathway toward diplomacy with Russia was "parlously narrow" but that it wasn't too late.

She conceded that path has been closed.

"We now see that that path has been closed by the announcement of a military aggression on the part of the Russian Federation on Ukraine," she said. "We stand with the people of Ukraine tonight, with every man, woman and child who is seeing this news as we did as we sat here in the chamber and whose lives are at risk."

As the meeting closed, Kyslytsya again called on Nebenzia to step down.

"There is no purgatory for war criminals," he said. "They go straight to hell, ambassador."

U.S. Permanent Representative Linda Thomas-Greenfield issued a statement after the meeting, stating a resolution will be tabled at the security council on Thursday.

"This is a grave emergency," she said.