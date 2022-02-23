U.S. Treasury Department sanctions international Houthi finance network

1/4

Yemenis inspect the bodies of the victims of Saudi-UAE led airstrikes which hit a prison in the northern province of Saada, Yemen, January 22. According to Houthi medical sources, 82 people were killed and 266 people injured in the strike on a prison in Saada on January 20. Photo by EPA-EFE/STR

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets said Wednesday it is targeting a key Houthi finance network for economic sanctions. A Treasury Department statement described the Houthi international finance network as being led by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and Houthi financier Sa'id al-Jamal. Advertisement

It said the network is financing war against the Yemeni government and "increasingly aggressive attacks threatening civilians and civilian infrastructure in neighboring states."

"Despite pleas to negotiate an end to this devastating conflict, Houthi leaders continue to launch missile and unmanned aerial vehicle attacks against Yemen's neighbors, killing innocent civilians, while millions of Yemeni civilians remain displaced and hungry," Brian E. Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.

In the statement announcing the sanctions, the Treasury Department said: "Al-Jamal directs a web of front companies and vessels that smuggle fuel, petroleum products, and other commodities to customers throughout the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Al-Jamal is aided by Turkey-based Abdi Nasir Ali Mahamud and his network of businesses, which have served as a cover for al-Jamal's activities."

The Treasury Department said Al-Jamal's network "has generated tens of millions of dollars in revenue with the aid of a diverse array of international commodity traders."

An international coalition of troops led by Saudi Arabia, including UAE forces, have fought a seven-year-long war with Houthi rebels to back the Yemeni government as the country itself is engaged in a civil war widely viewed as a conflict over the influence of Iran in the region.

The Saudis have repeatedly bombed targets in Yemen, including a strike in January after Houthis claimed responsibility for a drone attack that exploded three oil tankers in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the United Nations, violence in Yemen continues to escalate. The U.N. says more than 650 civilian casualties were reported in January.

Martin Griffiths, U.N. humanitarian affairs chief and emergency relief coordinator, said the war in Yemen shows no sign of abating.

Over the past several weeks, he said, there's been a "sharp and dangerous" escalation.

"It is by far the highest toll in the last three years," he said in a statement published on the U.N. website.