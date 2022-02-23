Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 23, 2022 / 4:10 PM

U.S. Treasury Department sanctions international Houthi finance network

By Doug Cunningham
1/4
U.S. Treasury Department sanctions international Houthi finance network
 Yemenis inspect the bodies of the victims of Saudi-UAE led airstrikes which hit a prison in the northern province of Saada, Yemen,  January 22. According to Houthi medical sources, 82 people were killed and 266 people injured in the strike on a prison in Saada on January 20. Photo by EPA-EFE/STR

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets said Wednesday it is targeting a key Houthi finance network for economic sanctions.

A Treasury Department statement described the Houthi international finance network as being led by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and Houthi financier Sa'id al-Jamal.

Advertisement

It said the network is financing war against the Yemeni government and "increasingly aggressive attacks threatening civilians and civilian infrastructure in neighboring states."

"Despite pleas to negotiate an end to this devastating conflict, Houthi leaders continue to launch missile and unmanned aerial vehicle attacks against Yemen's neighbors, killing innocent civilians, while millions of Yemeni civilians remain displaced and hungry," Brian E. Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.

RELATED UAE says it intercepted 2 ballistic missiles shot at Abu Dhabi

In the statement announcing the sanctions, the Treasury Department said: "Al-Jamal directs a web of front companies and vessels that smuggle fuel, petroleum products, and other commodities to customers throughout the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Al-Jamal is aided by Turkey-based Abdi Nasir Ali Mahamud and his network of businesses, which have served as a cover for al-Jamal's activities."

The Treasury Department said Al-Jamal's network "has generated tens of millions of dollars in revenue with the aid of a diverse array of international commodity traders."

Advertisement

An international coalition of troops led by Saudi Arabia, including UAE forces, have fought a seven-year-long war with Houthi rebels to back the Yemeni government as the country itself is engaged in a civil war widely viewed as a conflict over the influence of Iran in the region.

RELATED Saudi-led coalition denies targeting prison in Yemen airstrikes

The Saudis have repeatedly bombed targets in Yemen, including a strike in January after Houthis claimed responsibility for a drone attack that exploded three oil tankers in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the United Nations, violence in Yemen continues to escalate. The U.N. says more than 650 civilian casualties were reported in January.

Martin Griffiths, U.N. humanitarian affairs chief and emergency relief coordinator, said the war in Yemen shows no sign of abating.

RELATED Airstrikes in Yemen leave dozens dead, nationwide Internet outage

Over the past several weeks, he said, there's been a "sharp and dangerous" escalation.

"It is by far the highest toll in the last three years," he said in a statement published on the U.N. website.

Latest Headlines

Sen. Ted Cruz says he'll remove hold on Biden's State Dept. nominees
World News // 1 hour ago
Sen. Ted Cruz says he'll remove hold on Biden's State Dept. nominees
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Wednesday he would cease holding up President Joe Biden's State Department nominees.
Ukrainian government websites hit with cyberattack
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukrainian government websites hit with cyberattack
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Several Ukrainian government websites were hit with a cyberattack on Wednesday a week after two local banks were targets of another attack.
Court gives restraining order to man who stalked tennis phenom Emma Raducanu
World News // 3 hours ago
Court gives restraining order to man who stalked tennis phenom Emma Raducanu
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A British court on Wednesday issued a restraining order for a man who was convicted of stalking British tennis star Emma Raducanu on multiple occasions.
Taiwan moves to raise readiness due to Russia-Ukraine standoff
World News // 6 hours ago
Taiwan moves to raise readiness due to Russia-Ukraine standoff
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The leader of Taiwan told security officials on Wednesday that the island must increase its readiness because the Russia-Ukraine crisis could also bring about a challenge from outside, possibly China.
Study says wildfires will get worse unless nations rethink prevention strategy
World News // 6 hours ago
Study says wildfires will get worse unless nations rethink prevention strategy
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Wildfires that have recently torched Australia, Russia and the United States will become more common and will likely spread to unaffected areas by the end of the 21st century, experts said in a report Wednesday.
Hong Kong's $22 billion budget for 2022 includes COVID-19 measures, stimulus
World News // 8 hours ago
Hong Kong's $22 billion budget for 2022 includes COVID-19 measures, stimulus
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Hong Kong on Wednesday unveiled a massive $22 billion budget, which contains new measures to fight COVID-19 and stimulate the island's sagging economy amid a new wave of infections.
Ukraine calls emergency, urges citizens to leave Russia; Putin marks military holiday
World News // 9 hours ago
Ukraine calls emergency, urges citizens to leave Russia; Putin marks military holiday
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday showed no signs of backing down over Ukraine, despite a spate of new economic sanctions from all directions and more certain to come.
Australia, Japan hit Russia with sanctions over Ukraine
World News // 12 hours ago
Australia, Japan hit Russia with sanctions over Ukraine
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Australia and Japan imposed sanctions Wednesday on Russia, becoming the latest nations to do so after President Vladimir Putin earlier this week deployed so-called peacekeeper troops to breakaway regions of Ukraine.
South Korea COVID-19 cases skyrocket under Omicron wave; PM urges calm
World News // 15 hours ago
South Korea COVID-19 cases skyrocket under Omicron wave; PM urges calm
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (UPI) -- South Korea saw its daily tally of COVID-19 cases spike to more than 170,000 on Wednesday, shattering previous highs and prompting Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum to call for calm as the Omicron variant rages.
Dutch police arrest gunman, ending Apple store hostage situation
World News // 15 hours ago
Dutch police arrest gunman, ending Apple store hostage situation
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Dutch police said they have arrested a gunman who held several people hostage at an Apple store in Amsterdam.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC advises Americans against traveling to 4 Asian nations due to COVID-19
CDC advises Americans against traveling to 4 Asian nations due to COVID-19
2 Blackhawk helicopters crash near Utah ski resort; no injuries reported
2 Blackhawk helicopters crash near Utah ski resort; no injuries reported
MacKenzie Scott makes record $50M donation to National 4-H Council
MacKenzie Scott makes record $50M donation to National 4-H Council
Inspired by Canada convoy, U.S. truckers plan trek to D.C. to oppose COVID-19 rules
Inspired by Canada convoy, U.S. truckers plan trek to D.C. to oppose COVID-19 rules
Australia, Japan hit Russia with sanctions over Ukraine
Australia, Japan hit Russia with sanctions over Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement