Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 23, 2022 / 7:53 AM

Hong Kong's $22 billion budget for 2022 includes COVID-19 measures, stimulus

By UPI Staff
Hong Kong's $22 billion budget for 2022 includes COVID-19 measures, stimulus
The World Trade Centre building is seen in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, China, on December 15, 2021. The city unveiled its budget for 2022 on Wednesday, which includes billions for COVID-19 measures and economic stimulus. File Photo by Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Hong Kong on Wednesday unveiled a massive $22 billion budget, which contains new measures to fight COVID-19 and stimulate the island's sagging economy amid a new wave of infections.

The 2022 budget includes a number of items that focus on fighting COVID-19, tax cuts and property rate concessions.

Advertisement

Financial secretary Paul Chan said that he's earmarked almost $6.9 billion for anti-COVID-19 needs and that Hong Kong is prepared to provide more resources, if needed.

The semi-autonomous Chinese city is experiencing its fifth wave of COVID-19 cases, which produced a record high Wednesday. Officials said on Tuesday that coronavirus control measures will be extended to at least April 20.

To provide economic support, Chan announced a 100% reduction in profits tax for businesses and salaries tax for individuals. He said Hong Kong would provide $1,300 subsidies to the temporarily unemployed, food vouchers and rental waivers for businesses that closed due to lockdown restrictions.

The city's investment into the Northern Metropolis development plan aims to provide housing to 2.5 million people in the New Territories.

Meanwhile, funding in 2022 for police vehicles and gear quadrupled to $65 million, and Chan said prisons will spend almost $90,000 per detainee.

Advertisement

After a severe COVID-19-fueled recession, Hong Kong's economy saw a recovery in 2021 and economic growth of more than 6%. Growth projections for 2022 are between 2% and 3.5%.

Read More

Journalists' club in China 'dismayed' by Olympics reporting environment COVID-19 cases decline 19% in world; South Korea sets daily record U.S., 20 nations condemn press freedom suppression in Hong Kong

Latest Headlines

Ukraine calls emergency, urges citizens to leave Russia; Putin marks military holiday
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukraine calls emergency, urges citizens to leave Russia; Putin marks military holiday
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday showed no signs of backing down over Ukraine, despite a spate of new economic sanctions from all directions and more certain to come.
Australia, Japan hit Russia with sanctions over Ukraine
World News // 4 hours ago
Australia, Japan hit Russia with sanctions over Ukraine
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Australia and Japan imposed sanctions Wednesday on Russia, becoming the latest nations to do so after President Vladimir Putin earlier this week deployed so-called peacekeeper troops to breakaway regions of Ukraine.
South Korea COVID-19 cases skyrocket under Omicron wave; PM urges calm
World News // 7 hours ago
South Korea COVID-19 cases skyrocket under Omicron wave; PM urges calm
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (UPI) -- South Korea saw its daily tally of COVID-19 cases spike to more than 170,000 on Wednesday, shattering previous highs and prompting Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum to call for calm as the Omicron variant rages.
Dutch police arrest gunman, ending Apple store hostage situation
World News // 7 hours ago
Dutch police arrest gunman, ending Apple store hostage situation
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Dutch police said they have arrested a gunman who held several people hostage at an Apple store in Amsterdam.
Canada, allies start penalizing Russia for breaching Ukrainian border
World News // 1 day ago
Canada, allies start penalizing Russia for breaching Ukrainian border
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Western countries moved to levy sanctions against Russia Tuesday after the Russian Federation Council unanimously ratified agreements to recognize the breakaway Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent.
Queen Elizabeth cancels virtual engagements due to 'mild' COVID-19
World News // 18 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth cancels virtual engagements due to 'mild' COVID-19
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II has canceled her planned virtual engagements on Tuesday as she continues to experience mild COVID-19 symptoms.
Colombia becomes 3rd Latin American nation to legalize abortion
World News // 23 hours ago
Colombia becomes 3rd Latin American nation to legalize abortion
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Colombia on Monday became the latest country in Latin America to expand access to abortion, as the nation's highest court legalized the procedure for as late as 24 weeks.
Germany halts certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia over Ukraine crisis
World News // 23 hours ago
Germany halts certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia over Ukraine crisis
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that his government is suspending certification of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline as a direct result of Russia's troop movement concerning Ukraine.
Internet service restored on Tonga about a month after deadly eruption
World News // 1 day ago
Internet service restored on Tonga about a month after deadly eruption
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Tonga is restoring communications with the rest of the world on Tuesday, about a month after a volcanic eruption and tsunami cut cables and isolated the island in the South Pacific.
Kim Jong Un congratulates China's Xi on Olympics, calls to 'frustrate' the U.S.
World News // 1 day ago
Kim Jong Un congratulates China's Xi on Olympics, calls to 'frustrate' the U.S.
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on the Winter Olympics and said the two countries would continue to work together in "frustrating" the United States, state media said Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC advises Americans against traveling to 4 Asian nations due to COVID-19
CDC advises Americans against traveling to 4 Asian nations due to COVID-19
Germany halts certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia over Ukraine crisis
Germany halts certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia over Ukraine crisis
Jan. 6 committee to view Trump documents after Supreme Court rejects bid for secrecy
Jan. 6 committee to view Trump documents after Supreme Court rejects bid for secrecy
Biden calls Russia's moves in Ukraine an invasion, sets new sanctions
Biden calls Russia's moves in Ukraine an invasion, sets new sanctions
2 Blackhawk helicopters crash near Utah ski resort; no injuries reported
2 Blackhawk helicopters crash near Utah ski resort; no injuries reported
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement