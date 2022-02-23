Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 23, 2022 / 8:06 PM

Justin Trudeau revokes Emergency Measures Act as 'Freedom Convoy' under control

By Simon Druker
Justin Trudeau revokes Emergency Measures Act as 'Freedom Convoy' under control
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revoked the government's Emergency Measures Act Wednesday, which had been enacted to deal with anti-COVID-19 protests that took hold in Ottawa. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revoked the country's Emergency Measures Act Wednesday, formally ending a state of emergency in Ottawa caused by blockades and anti-COVID-19 protests.

Trudeau made the announcement during a news conference on Parliament Hill Wednesday, flanked by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.

Advertisement

"The situation is no longer an emergency. We are confident that existing laws and bylaws are now sufficient to keep people safe," Trudeau told reporters.

"Police officers will continue to be there to protect our streets and neighborhoods within their jurisdictions."

RELATED Canada, allies start penalizing Russia for breaching Ukrainian border

Ontario's provincial government ended its separate state of emergency Wednesday evening.

The government enacted the legislation on Valentine's Day, declaring a national emergency after the "Freedom Convoy" of truckers disrupted a major U.S.-Canada border crossing for several days. The protest also took root in the heart of Ottawa, with a temporary camp taking over parts of the city's downtown core.

Advertisement
RELATED Ottawa occupation mostly dismantled but police measures to remain for now

The act authorizes "the taking of special temporary measures to ensure safety and security during national emergencies and to amend other Acts in consequence thereof."

Police in Ottawa have since succeeded in removing a majority of the protesters. The city's police department has credited the act with helping it get the situation under control, as it allowed officers from outside of Ontario to participate in the operation.

"As the weeks went by, it became obvious that provincial and local authorities needed more tools in order to enforce the law and protect Canadians. And that's exactly what the Emergencies Act provided," Trudeau said.

RELATED Police arrest more than 100 COVID-19 mandate protesters in Ottawa, Canada

"It was the responsible and necessary thing to do."

Latest Headlines

Russian troops combat ready as Ukraine invasion appears imminent
World News // 2 hours ago
Russian troops combat ready as Ukraine invasion appears imminent
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Russian troops amassed around the border with Ukraine now are mostly combat ready, and a full-scale attack looks to be inevitable, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday.
U.S. to sanction company behind Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. to sanction company behind Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The United States will impose sanctions on the company behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in response to Russia's escalating aggression in Ukraine, President Joe Biden announced Wednesday.
U.S. Treasury Department sanctions international Houthi finance network
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Treasury Department sanctions international Houthi finance network
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets said Wednesday it is targeting a key Houthi finance network for economic sanctions.
Sen. Ted Cruz says he'll remove hold on Biden's State Dept. nominees
World News // 6 hours ago
Sen. Ted Cruz says he'll remove hold on Biden's State Dept. nominees
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Wednesday he would cease holding up President Joe Biden's State Department nominees.
Ukrainian government websites hit with cyberattack
World News // 6 hours ago
Ukrainian government websites hit with cyberattack
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Several Ukrainian government websites were hit with a cyberattack on Wednesday a week after two local banks were targets of another attack.
Court gives restraining order to man who stalked tennis phenom Emma Raducanu
World News // 8 hours ago
Court gives restraining order to man who stalked tennis phenom Emma Raducanu
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A British court on Wednesday issued a restraining order for a man who was convicted of stalking British tennis star Emma Raducanu on multiple occasions.
Taiwan moves to raise readiness due to Russia-Ukraine standoff
World News // 10 hours ago
Taiwan moves to raise readiness due to Russia-Ukraine standoff
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The leader of Taiwan told security officials on Wednesday that the island must increase its readiness because the Russia-Ukraine crisis could also bring about a challenge from outside, possibly China.
Study says wildfires will get worse unless nations rethink prevention strategy
World News // 11 hours ago
Study says wildfires will get worse unless nations rethink prevention strategy
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Wildfires that have recently torched Australia, Russia and the United States will become more common and will likely spread to unaffected areas by the end of the 21st century, experts said in a report Wednesday.
Hong Kong's $22 billion budget for 2022 includes COVID-19 measures, stimulus
World News // 13 hours ago
Hong Kong's $22 billion budget for 2022 includes COVID-19 measures, stimulus
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Hong Kong on Wednesday unveiled a massive $22 billion budget, which contains new measures to fight COVID-19 and stimulate the island's sagging economy amid a new wave of infections.
Ukraine calls emergency, urges citizens to leave Russia; Putin marks military holiday
World News // 13 hours ago
Ukraine calls emergency, urges citizens to leave Russia; Putin marks military holiday
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday showed no signs of backing down over Ukraine, despite a spate of new economic sanctions from all directions and more certain to come.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC advises Americans against traveling to 4 Asian nations due to COVID-19
CDC advises Americans against traveling to 4 Asian nations due to COVID-19
U.S. truckers depart California on trek to D.C. to oppose COVID-19 rules
U.S. truckers depart California on trek to D.C. to oppose COVID-19 rules
Stellantis makes over $15 billion in first full year since merger of FCA, Peugeot
Stellantis makes over $15 billion in first full year since merger of FCA, Peugeot
Four dead after military-contracted helicopter crashes in Hawaii
Four dead after military-contracted helicopter crashes in Hawaii
Australia, Japan hit Russia with sanctions over Ukraine
Australia, Japan hit Russia with sanctions over Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement