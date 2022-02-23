Justin Trudeau revokes Emergency Measures Act as 'Freedom Convoy' under control

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revoked the government's Emergency Measures Act Wednesday, which had been enacted to deal with anti-COVID-19 protests that took hold in Ottawa. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revoked the country's Emergency Measures Act Wednesday, formally ending a state of emergency in Ottawa caused by blockades and anti-COVID-19 protests. Trudeau made the announcement during a news conference on Parliament Hill Wednesday, flanked by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino. Advertisement

"The situation is no longer an emergency. We are confident that existing laws and bylaws are now sufficient to keep people safe," Trudeau told reporters.

"Police officers will continue to be there to protect our streets and neighborhoods within their jurisdictions."

Ontario's provincial government ended its separate state of emergency Wednesday evening.

Today, after careful consideration, we're ending the use of the Emergencies Act. Existing laws and local law enforcement authorities can keep people safe, and we'll continue being there to support provincial and local authorities to protect Canadians.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 24, 2022

The government enacted the legislation on Valentine's Day, declaring a national emergency after the "Freedom Convoy" of truckers disrupted a major U.S.-Canada border crossing for several days. The protest also took root in the heart of Ottawa, with a temporary camp taking over parts of the city's downtown core.

The act authorizes "the taking of special temporary measures to ensure safety and security during national emergencies and to amend other Acts in consequence thereof."

Police in Ottawa have since succeeded in removing a majority of the protesters. The city's police department has credited the act with helping it get the situation under control, as it allowed officers from outside of Ontario to participate in the operation.

"As the weeks went by, it became obvious that provincial and local authorities needed more tools in order to enforce the law and protect Canadians. And that's exactly what the Emergencies Act provided," Trudeau said.

"It was the responsible and necessary thing to do."

Police officers are stationed in the area to notify local residents of unsafe conditions. Crews will work through the night to begin removing some of the infrastructure that was in place to block the unlawful demonstration. We will advise when the area is restored to normal.— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 24, 2022