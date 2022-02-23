Trending
WHO announces plans for biomanufacturing training hub in South Korea

By Daniel Uria
The World Health Organization announced plans Wednesday to establish a biomanufacturing training hub in South Korea that will train hundreds of professionals from low- and middle-income countries. File Photo by World Health Organization/Twitter

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization on Wednesday announced plans to establish a global biomanufacturing training hub in South Korea that will serve low- and middle-income countries.

The South Korean government has provided a large facility outside of Seoul that had already been conducting biomanufacturing training for companies within the country and will expand to provide training for other countries that seek to produce vaccines, insulin, monoclonal antibodies and cancer treatments.

South Korea plans to begin training 370 professionals from Asia, Africa and South America beginning in July.

The WHO Academy and the Korean Ministry of Health and Welfare will work together to develop a curriculum on general biomanufacturing and provide "technical and hands-on training on operational and good manufacturing practice requirements," the WHO said in a statement.

Kwon Deol-cheol, South Korea's minister of health and welfare, noted that South Korea was "one of the poorest countries in the world" just 60 years ago but has "transitioned into a country with a strong public health system and bio-industry" with the support of the WHO.

"Korea deeply cherishes the solidarity that the international community has shown us during our transition," he said. "By sharing these lessons we've learnt from our own experience in the past, we will strive to support the low- and middle-income countries in strengthening their biomanufacturing capabilities so that we could pave the way together towards a safer world during the next pandemic."

WHO also announced it would expand support from its global messenger RNA technology transfer hub in South Africa to include Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, Serbia and Vietnam.

Argentina and Brazil were the first countries from Latin America to receive support from the South Africa Hub and last week the WHO announced support for six African countries including Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia.

"One of the key barriers to successful technology transfer in low- and middle-income countries is the lack of a skilled workforce and weak regulatory systems," WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "Building those skills will ensure that they can manufacture the health products they need at a good quality standard so that they no longer have to wait at the end of the queue."

