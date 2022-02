1/2

The suspect lies next to a police robot on the street shortly after the end of the hostage situation in the Apple store on Leidseplein in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Tuesday. Photo by Laurens Bosch/EPA-EFE/LAURENS BOSCH

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Dutch police said they have arrested a gunman who held several people hostage at an Apple store in Amsterdam. The multi-hour standoff came to an end at about 10:30 p.m. when police overpowered the suspect when he and a hostage ran out of the flagship Apple store, the department said in a statement, adding he was safely taken into custody. Advertisement

"The suspect has since been taken to hospital," the Dutch police department tweeted. "For the time being, we are still conducting extensive research in the Apple store on Leidseplein."

The dramatic scene at the busy Leidseplein Square started about five hours earlier when Police tweeted they were aware of a gunman at the store and had dispatched special units "to get the situation under control."

As the situation continued, police asked the public to not share images on social media to protect those who may be inside and for the media not to reveal the locations of where others in the store were.

Police said that after the suspect left the store officers held him at gun point while he lay on the street while a robot scanned him for explosives.

Advertisement

"We now know that the suspect had no explosives on his body and medical personnel are now taking care of him," the department said.

The number of hostages was not announced, but police said several of them were able to escape throughout the standoff and that "dozens" who were at the store were now being collected by police to give witness statements.