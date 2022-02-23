Trending
Feb. 23, 2022 / 5:04 PM

U.S. to sanction company behind Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2

By Calley Hair
1/2
President Joe Biden, shown Tuesday, announced Wednesday that the United States would impose sanctions on the company that built the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline in response to Russia's aggression in Ukraine. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The United States will impose sanctions on the company behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in response to Russia's escalating aggression in Ukraine, President Joe Biden announced Wednesday.

The pipeline, intended to ferry natural gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, was completed in September but awaits final certification from German regulators. It's owned by Swiss firm Nord Stream 2 AG, whose parent company is the massive Russian energy corporation Gazprom.

Biden's announcement was the latest in a series of economic penalties levied at Russia by the United States and its allies as Russian President Vladmir Putin continues to mobilize troops in eastern Ukraine.

"These steps are another piece of our initial tranche of sanctions in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine. As I have made clear, we will not hesitate to take further steps if Russia continues to escalate," Biden said in a media release.

RELATED Ukrainian government websites hit with cyberattack

"Through his actions, President Putin has provided the world with an overwhelming incentive to move away from Russian gas and to other forms of energy."

The move came one day after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his nation would halt the approval process of the pipeline, which cost more than $11 billion to complete.

In a press conference, Scholz added it was time to "reassess the situation" in light of Russia's aggression.

RELATED Gov't calls for new study of controversial mining road project in Alaska

"Nord Stream 2 cannot go into operation without this certification," Scholz said.

In an interview with CNN Wednesday, Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Krišjānis Kariņš said Germany's decision to rescind the pipeline's national security waiver functionally kills the project.

"What we're seeing now is the first wave of sanctions. So Putin moves military units into Ukraine, the democratic world responds immediately, within one day, and across all the time zones, with coordinated and very deep sanctions," Kariņš said.

RELATED Ukraine calls emergency, urges citizens to leave Russia; Putin marks military holiday

"If there would be more moves, there would be more sanctions, and they will only be cutting deeper and deeper."

U.S. Treasury Department sanctions international Houthi finance network
World News // 1 hour ago
U.S. Treasury Department sanctions international Houthi finance network
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets said Wednesday it is targeting a key Houthi finance network for economic sanctions.
Sen. Ted Cruz says he'll remove hold on Biden's State Dept. nominees
World News // 3 hours ago
Sen. Ted Cruz says he'll remove hold on Biden's State Dept. nominees
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Wednesday he would cease holding up President Joe Biden's State Department nominees.
Ukrainian government websites hit with cyberattack
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukrainian government websites hit with cyberattack
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Several Ukrainian government websites were hit with a cyberattack on Wednesday a week after two local banks were targets of another attack.
Court gives restraining order to man who stalked tennis phenom Emma Raducanu
World News // 5 hours ago
Court gives restraining order to man who stalked tennis phenom Emma Raducanu
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A British court on Wednesday issued a restraining order for a man who was convicted of stalking British tennis star Emma Raducanu on multiple occasions.
Taiwan moves to raise readiness due to Russia-Ukraine standoff
World News // 7 hours ago
Taiwan moves to raise readiness due to Russia-Ukraine standoff
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The leader of Taiwan told security officials on Wednesday that the island must increase its readiness because the Russia-Ukraine crisis could also bring about a challenge from outside, possibly China.
Study says wildfires will get worse unless nations rethink prevention strategy
World News // 8 hours ago
Study says wildfires will get worse unless nations rethink prevention strategy
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Wildfires that have recently torched Australia, Russia and the United States will become more common and will likely spread to unaffected areas by the end of the 21st century, experts said in a report Wednesday.
Hong Kong's $22 billion budget for 2022 includes COVID-19 measures, stimulus
World News // 10 hours ago
Hong Kong's $22 billion budget for 2022 includes COVID-19 measures, stimulus
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Hong Kong on Wednesday unveiled a massive $22 billion budget, which contains new measures to fight COVID-19 and stimulate the island's sagging economy amid a new wave of infections.
Ukraine calls emergency, urges citizens to leave Russia; Putin marks military holiday
World News // 10 hours ago
Ukraine calls emergency, urges citizens to leave Russia; Putin marks military holiday
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday showed no signs of backing down over Ukraine, despite a spate of new economic sanctions from all directions and more certain to come.
Australia, Japan hit Russia with sanctions over Ukraine
World News // 14 hours ago
Australia, Japan hit Russia with sanctions over Ukraine
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Australia and Japan imposed sanctions Wednesday on Russia, becoming the latest nations to do so after President Vladimir Putin earlier this week deployed so-called peacekeeper troops to breakaway regions of Ukraine.
South Korea COVID-19 cases skyrocket under Omicron wave; PM urges calm
World News // 16 hours ago
South Korea COVID-19 cases skyrocket under Omicron wave; PM urges calm
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (UPI) -- South Korea saw its daily tally of COVID-19 cases spike to more than 170,000 on Wednesday, shattering previous highs and prompting Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum to call for calm as the Omicron variant rages.
