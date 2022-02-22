Internet service restored on Tonga about a month after deadly eruption

Australian military personnel help clear away debris on Atata Island, Tonga, on February 11 as part of Operation Tonga Assist 2022 following the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano and subsequent tsunami. Photo by Pois Christopher Szumlanski/Australian Defense Force via EPA-EFE
For the first time in weeks, people on the island were able to contact relatives overseas and read news online
A plume of ash is seen during an eruption of Tonga's Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano from a U.S. satellite on January 15. The eruption and tsunami were blamed for at least five deaths. Photo by NOAA/UPI
Officials said they finally tracked down two ends of the cable and reconnected the link to Fiji.
Workers still have to repair the domestic side of the Tonga Cable, which could take months depending on the damage, James said.
Communications in Vava'u are still down, but utility officials said they hope to get them back online via satellite sometime this week.
Last month, Australia's Telstra and New Zealand's Spark helped with satellite hardware and terminals to restore intermittent data service in Tonga. Officials said after the eruption that they expected communications to be down for weeks and advised residents to be patient for restoration.
The eruption and tsunami were blamed for at least five deaths and more than a dozen injuries.
Tonga is a small country comprised of an archipelago of 169 islands in the South Pacific. It is home to about 100,000 people.