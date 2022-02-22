Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 22, 2022 / 12:48 AM

U.N. refugee agency voices concern over Greece's treatment of asylum seekers

By Darryl Coote
U.N. refugee agency voices concern over Greece's treatment of asylum seekers
Filippo Grandi, the U.N. Commissioner for Refugees, on Monday raised concerns about the treatment of asylum seekers and migrants at European Union member states' points of entry. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The United Nations refugee agency voiced deep concern Monday about reports that Greece and other European Union nations have been denying entry to migrants and asylum seekers who reach their borders.

Those seeking protection have been met with violence, ill-treatment and pushback at multiple EU ports of entry, resulting in the loss of lives, Filippo Grandi, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, said in a statement.

Advertisement

Grandi further added that they are "alarmed" by the almost 540 reported incidents of informal returns by Greece authorities starting in 2020, with disturbing incites also reported in central and southeastern Europe at the borders of EU member states.

"People report being left adrift in life rafts or sometimes even forced directly into the water, showing a callous lack of regard for human life," Grandi wrote, stating at last three people are reported to have died in this manner since September in the Aegean Sea.

RELATED EU sanctions 5 over Russia's annexation of Crimea

"Equally horrific practices are frequently reported at land borders, with consistent testimonies of people being stripped and brutally pushed back in harsh weather conditions," he said.

The accusations follow thousands of people interviewed throughout Europe by the UNHCR, which found "a disturbing pattern of threats, intimidation, violence and humiliation," he added.

Advertisement

Grandi called for this "legally and morally unacceptable practice" to stop as the right to seek asylum is not dependent upon one's mode of arrival. He also expressed fear that these "deplorable" acts were now becoming normalized and part of nations' policies.

RELATED EU sanctions 22 Myanmar officials, 4 entities over deteriorating human rights

"States must uphold their commitments and respect fundamental human rights, including the right to life and right to asylum," he said. "How Europe chooses to protect asylum-seeks and refugees matters and is precedent-setting not only in the region but also globally."

Notis Mitarachi, Greece's minister of migration and asylum, said that he was "surprised" by Grandi's letter.

"Greece protects the external borders of the European Union, in total compliance with international law and in full respect of the charter of fundamental rights," he said in his own statement. "Our national independent authorities investigate all claims of alleged breeches and we proactively call for evidence to be provided."

RELATED Putin orders 'peacekeeping' troops into breakaway Ukraine regions

He countered that Turkey is not a country at war and said it has an obligation under the 2016 EU-Turkey agreement to prevent illegal departures of migrants and accept their return. He added that since 2015, Greece has rescued more than 230,000 nationals from third countries at sea.

"Ultimately, Greece cannot solve the migration crisis alone, we still urgently need more tangible support and greater commitment at an EU level and from member states, particularly with relocations," he said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

EU sanctions 5 over Russia's annexation of Crimea
World News // 2 hours ago
EU sanctions 5 over Russia's annexation of Crimea
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The European Union on Monday sanctioned five people involved in Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea.
EU sanctions 22 Myanmar officials, 4 entities over deteriorating human rights
World News // 3 hours ago
EU sanctions 22 Myanmar officials, 4 entities over deteriorating human rights
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The European Union on Monday blacklisted nearly two dozen Myanmar government and military officials as well as four state-owned companies accused of funding the leaders behind last year's military coup.
Putin orders 'peacekeeping' troops into breakaway Ukraine regions
World News // 18 hours ago
Putin orders 'peacekeeping' troops into breakaway Ukraine regions
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered "peacekeeping" troops into two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as part of decrees recognizing them as independent republics.
Boris Johnson lifts COVID-19 restrictions in England
World News // 15 hours ago
Boris Johnson lifts COVID-19 restrictions in England
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he would lift restrictions in England while unveiling a plan for "living with COVID" on Monday, reports said.
Britain to roll out 4th COVID-19 vaccine shot for people 75 and older
World News // 10 hours ago
Britain to roll out 4th COVID-19 vaccine shot for people 75 and older
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- An independent British advisory committee on immunization announced Monday a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot will be available in the spring for people age 75 and over.
Israel announces Ukraine embassy move from Kyiv to Lviv
World News // 11 hours ago
Israel announces Ukraine embassy move from Kyiv to Lviv
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Israel Foreign Ministry on Monday announced it would move its embassy from Kyiv to Lviv amid the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.
Journalists' club in China 'dismayed' by Olympics reporting environment
World News // 11 hours ago
Journalists' club in China 'dismayed' by Olympics reporting environment
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A journalist's club based in China said Monday it was "dismayed" the reporting environment for foreign journalists at the Winter Olympic Games did not live up to expected standards.
British train crash injured 14 after tracks not cleared, investigation finds
World News // 12 hours ago
British train crash injured 14 after tracks not cleared, investigation finds
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A British train crash that left 14 people injured in October happened after the tracks were not cleared because a railhead management train had been rescheduled, investigators said.
Spanish police find missing piece of 17th century art stolen in 1980
World News // 13 hours ago
Spanish police find missing piece of 17th century art stolen in 1980
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Authorities in Spain say they have recovered the final piece of a tapestry from the 1600s that was stolen decades ago by an art thief known as "Erik the Belgian."
China to sanction Raytheon, Lockheed Martin for selling arms to Taiwan
World News // 13 hours ago
China to sanction Raytheon, Lockheed Martin for selling arms to Taiwan
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Chinese government said on Monday that it's imposing sanctions on two U.S. defense contractors over a proposed $100 million sale of arms to Taiwan, which Beijing considers a breakaway province.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to speak this week at CPAC with Trump, other conservatives
Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to speak this week at CPAC with Trump, other conservatives
5 people found dead in Colorado apartment unit
5 people found dead in Colorado apartment unit
China to sanction Raytheon, Lockheed Martin for selling arms to Taiwan
China to sanction Raytheon, Lockheed Martin for selling arms to Taiwan
Putin orders 'peacekeeping' troops into breakaway Ukraine regions
Putin orders 'peacekeeping' troops into breakaway Ukraine regions
Billionaire Carl Icahn pushes McDonald's to improve conditions for pigs in pork supply
Billionaire Carl Icahn pushes McDonald's to improve conditions for pigs in pork supply
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement