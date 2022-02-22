Trending
World News
Feb. 22, 2022 / 9:00 AM

Germany halts certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia over Ukraine crisis

By UPI Staff
A sign for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is seen in Lubmin, Germany, on October 15, 2020. File Photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that his government is suspending certification of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline as a direct result of Russia's troop movement concerning Ukraine.

The $11 billion, 750-mile Nord Stream 2 pipeline was completed last summer and can carry gas from Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany, and Europe. Without certification, however, the line will carry no gas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday declared that the separatist-held Donestk and Lugansk regions of eastern Ukraine were "independent" and subsequently moved "peacekeeping" Russian troops into those areas. The regions, known collectively as the Donbass, are breakaway regions that seceded from Ukrainian government control nearly a decade ago and declared themselves to be "people's republics."

Western governments, including Germany and the United States, have warned Putin for weeks against invading Ukraine and see Monday's movements as a provocation.

Russian armored vehicles are seen on a road in the Rostov region of Russia on Tuesday. Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE
RELATED U.S., allies condemn Russia at U.N. for recognizing Ukraine regions as independent

"In light of the most recent developments we must reassess the situation in particular regarding Nord Stream 2," Scholz said, according to CNBC. "The appropriate departments of the economy ministry will make a new assessment of the security of our supply in light of what has changed in the last few days."

Scholz said that he made the move to halt the pipeline's certification, which would also hurt Germany economically, over fears that a new world war could rise in Eastern Europe and that Germany has a duty to act.

Nord Stream 2 is designed to carry twice the amount of gas from Russia to Germany.

RELATED EU sanctions 5 over Russia's annexation of Crimea

Late Monday, Putin published decrees that declared the Donestk and Lugansk regions as independent for a 10-year period. Since breaking away from Ukrainian control in 2014, no other nation had recognized their independence until Putin did so Monday. Most of the international community considers those regions parts of Ukraine.

The move drew immediate measures from the West, including economic sanctions. The European Union proposed a ban on purchases of Russian bonds, sanctions for all members of Russian Parliament and freezing assets on three Russian banks with links to the two Ukrainian regions.

RELATED Israel announces Ukraine embassy move from Kyiv to Lviv

Colombia becomes 3rd Latin American nation to legalize abortion
World News // 8 minutes ago
Colombia becomes 3rd Latin American nation to legalize abortion
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Colombia on Monday became the latest country in Latin America to expand access to abortion, as the nation's highest court legalized the procedure for as late as 24 weeks.
Internet service restored on Tonga about a month after deadly eruption
World News // 2 hours ago
Internet service restored on Tonga about a month after deadly eruption
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Tonga is restoring communications with the rest of the world on Tuesday, about a month after a volcanic eruption and tsunami cut cables and isolated the island in the South Pacific.
Kim Jong Un congratulates China's Xi on Olympics, calls to 'frustrate' the U.S.
World News // 6 hours ago
Kim Jong Un congratulates China's Xi on Olympics, calls to 'frustrate' the U.S.
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on the Winter Olympics and said the two countries would continue to work together in "frustrating" the United States, state media said Tuesday.
U.N. refugee agency voices concern over Greece's treatment of asylum seekers
World News // 9 hours ago
U.N. refugee agency voices concern over Greece's treatment of asylum seekers
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The United Nations refugee agency voiced deep concern Monday about reports that Greece and other European Union nations have been denying entry to migrants and asylum seekers who reach their borders.
EU sanctions 5 over Russia's annexation of Crimea
World News // 10 hours ago
EU sanctions 5 over Russia's annexation of Crimea
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The European Union on Monday sanctioned five people involved in Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea.
EU sanctions 22 Myanmar officials, 4 entities over deteriorating human rights
World News // 11 hours ago
EU sanctions 22 Myanmar officials, 4 entities over deteriorating human rights
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The European Union on Monday blacklisted nearly two dozen Myanmar government and military officials as well as four state-owned companies accused of funding the leaders behind last year's military coup.
Putin orders 'peacekeeping' troops into breakaway Ukraine regions
World News // 1 day ago
Putin orders 'peacekeeping' troops into breakaway Ukraine regions
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered "peacekeeping" troops into two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as part of decrees recognizing them as independent republics.
Boris Johnson lifts COVID-19 restrictions in England
World News // 22 hours ago
Boris Johnson lifts COVID-19 restrictions in England
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he would lift restrictions in England while unveiling a plan for "living with COVID" on Monday, reports said.
Britain to roll out 4th COVID-19 vaccine shot for people 75 and older
World News // 18 hours ago
Britain to roll out 4th COVID-19 vaccine shot for people 75 and older
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- An independent British advisory committee on immunization announced Monday a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot will be available in the spring for people age 75 and over.
Israel announces Ukraine embassy move from Kyiv to Lviv
World News // 18 hours ago
Israel announces Ukraine embassy move from Kyiv to Lviv
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Israel Foreign Ministry on Monday announced it would move its embassy from Kyiv to Lviv amid the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.
