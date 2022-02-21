Trending
Feb. 21, 2022 / 12:46 PM

China to sanction Raytheon, Lockheed Martin for selling arms to Taiwan

By Clyde Hughes
Raytheon produces various types of defense equipment, including the Griffin missile (pictured) for the U.S. Special Operations Command. Photo courtesy of Raytheon

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Chinese government said on Monday that it's imposing sanctions on two U.S. defense contractors over a proposed $100 million sale of arms to Taiwan, which Beijing considers a breakaway province.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Beijing will punish Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin for the pending sale.

China has said it wants to reunify with Taiwan, while the island sees itself as an independent country.

"The U.S. arms sales to the Taiwan region of China seriously violate the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three China-U.S. joint communiques," Wang told reporters Monday.

Wang added that the sales "gravely undermine" China's sovereignty and security interests, "severely harm" China-U.S. relations and threaten peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

"China firmly opposes and strongly condemns this," he added.

Earlier this month, the White House approved the potential contract for Taiwan to bolster its defenses. The deal included the sale of equipment and services to the island to "sustain, maintain, and improve" its missile defense system.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office, Taiwan's de facto embassy in Washington, had requested the sale.

"China once again urges the U.S. government and relevant sides to abide by the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, and stop arms sales to and military ties with Taiwan," Wang said Monday.

"China will continue to take all necessary measures to resolutely uphold its sovereignty and security interests in light of the evolving situation." 

Beijing could seek various measures against the companies, including refusing visas, banning entry to China and seizing property.

