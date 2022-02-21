Ukraine-Russia crisis: Kremlin says reports about Biden-Putin meeting 'premature'

1/4

People rally in support of Ukraine sovereignty and oppose a potential Russian attack, at an event outside of United Nations headquarters in New York City last Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Russian government on Monday poured cold water on some of the optimism for a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine, saying that reports about new talks between Kremlin President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden were "premature." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that, for the moment, there are no confirmed plans for Putin and Biden to meet and discuss international concern about a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Advertisement

For months, Moscow has been building up troops near its border with Ukraine and has sought assurances from the West on certain security issues, including Ukraine's aspiration to join NATO, something to which Russia has said it's staunchly opposed.

The Kremlin's remarks came after French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that Biden and Putin have agreed in principle to meet for a summit and seek a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

The White House had said a meeting could take place on the condition that Russia does not invade Ukraine.

"It's premature to talk about any specific plans for organizing any kind of summits," Peskov said, according to The Moscow Times.

Peskov said the Ukrainian military is responsible for recent bombings in the Donbas region of Ukraine, an area that's dominated by pro-Russian separatists aided by the United Russian Party.

"This is a very responsible and hard work since it involves first of all the people who have to flee their homes due to the provocations staged by the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Peskov said, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

Russian officials said the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics reported the shellings by Ukrainian armed forces.

Moscow on Monday also denied reports that said Russian officials have created a list of potential targets in Ukraine that would follow an invasion.

U.S. officials noted the "kill list" in a letter to United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet and cited "credible information" about a list of people whom Russian forces should kill or detain if they attack Ukraine.

The letter was reported by The New York Times and The Washington Post.

The targets on the "kill list," the letter says, would likely include dissident Russian opposition leaders and anti-corruption activists living in Ukraine, along with journalists, religious minorities and LGBTQ members.

"We are deeply concerned about Russia's continuing human rights abuses in the parts of Ukraine it already occupies and has every reason to believe those concerns will multiply following a new military offensive," the letter states.

At the news conference on Monday, Peskov strongly denied the existence of such a letter.

"Do you realize that this is an absolute canard, a lie? It is absolute fiction," he said, according to the Post. "There is no such list. It's a fake."