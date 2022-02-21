Britain hit by 3rd major storm in less than a week; travel disrupted

Warning alerts are seen at the Kings Cross rail station in London, Britain, last Thursday during Storm Eunice. Another storm, Franklin, has also disrupted travel in parts of Britain, officials said. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Transportation officials have advised people across Britain on Monday to avoid traveling by train due to expected disruptions caused by severe weather, which includes strong winds and rain. Britain is dealing with another major storm, its third in the past several days. Late last week, windstorm Eunice brought 100-mph winds across parts of Britain and put millions of Britons under "red alert" warnings. Advertisement

"The poor weather conditions may cause flooding, and any trees already weakened by Storm Eunice may fall down," public transportation company National Rail said in a statement on its website Monday.

"Where conditions worsen, speed restrictions could be put in place to ensure you can travel safely."

National Rail said travelers should expect "major disruptions" to routes nationwide due to the storm, which is called Franklin.

"It will be a very windy start to Monday due to Storm Franklin," the Met Office, Britain's national weather service, said in a tweet.

Advertisement

"Bands of rain and showers will also be sinking south during the rush hour, and combined with the strong winds may make travel difficult in places."

Forecasters reported severe flooding in parts of Northern Ireland on Monday and dozens of flood warnings were issued in the most vulnerable areas.

Franklin is the third major storm to hit Britain in less than a week, following Dudley and Eunice. The storms have also disrupted commercial flights in Britain -- and made it difficult for pilots to land in the gale-force winds.

Eunice also damaged parts of the roof at London's O2 arena, forcing officials to close the venue until at least Friday.

RELATED Livestream of plane landings in London goes viral during snowstorm

Scenes from the season's snow and ice