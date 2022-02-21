Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 21, 2022 / 8:13 AM

Britain hit by 3rd major storm in less than a week; travel disrupted

By UPI Staff
Britain hit by 3rd major storm in less than a week; travel disrupted
Warning alerts are seen at the Kings Cross rail station in London, Britain, last Thursday during Storm Eunice. Another storm, Franklin, has also disrupted travel in parts of Britain, officials said. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Transportation officials have advised people across Britain on Monday to avoid traveling by train due to expected disruptions caused by severe weather, which includes strong winds and rain.

Britain is dealing with another major storm, its third in the past several days. Late last week, windstorm Eunice brought 100-mph winds across parts of Britain and put millions of Britons under "red alert" warnings.

Advertisement

"The poor weather conditions may cause flooding, and any trees already weakened by Storm Eunice may fall down," public transportation company National Rail said in a statement on its website Monday.

"Where conditions worsen, speed restrictions could be put in place to ensure you can travel safely."

RELATED Multiday severe threat across Central, Southern states

Damage to the roof of the O2 Arena in London, Britain, caused by Storm Eunice, is seen on February 18. The arena has been closed until at least Friday. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

National Rail said travelers should expect "major disruptions" to routes nationwide due to the storm, which is called Franklin.

"It will be a very windy start to Monday due to Storm Franklin," the Met Office, Britain's national weather service, said in a tweet.

Advertisement

"Bands of rain and showers will also be sinking south during the rush hour, and combined with the strong winds may make travel difficult in places."

RELATED Storm Eunice unleashes record-setting winds, widespread damage in Britain

Forecasters reported severe flooding in parts of Northern Ireland on Monday and dozens of flood warnings were issued in the most vulnerable areas.

Franklin is the third major storm to hit Britain in less than a week, following Dudley and Eunice. The storms have also disrupted commercial flights in Britain -- and made it difficult for pilots to land in the gale-force winds.

Eunice also damaged parts of the roof at London's O2 arena, forcing officials to close the venue until at least Friday.

RELATED Livestream of plane landings in London goes viral during snowstorm

Scenes from the season's snow and ice

Rainfall and warmer weather brings a low fog to a snowy Central Park near the Bethesda Fountain and Terrace in New York City on February 3, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Credit Suisse rejects claims that data leak shows links to criminals, dictators
World News // 52 minutes ago
Credit Suisse rejects claims that data leak shows links to criminals, dictators
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-largest bank, has rejected accusations of poor business practices that came after reports of a major data leak that included details of tens of thousands of accounts.
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Kremlin says reports about Biden-Putin meeting 'premature'
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Kremlin says reports about Biden-Putin meeting 'premature'
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Russia said on Monday that reports about a new round of talks between Kremlin President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden were "premature," dashing some of the optimism about a diplomatic solution for Ukraine.
Stunning sea of 'snow monsters' take over volcanic mountainside in Japan
World News // 3 hours ago
Stunning sea of 'snow monsters' take over volcanic mountainside in Japan
At an elevation of more than 6,000 feet near the top of a volcano exists a land of snow monsters, a mountainside that's home to fleeting figures that come each winter and then fade along with the cold weather.
Ardern: New Zealand will ease COVID-19 measures 'well beyond' Omicron peak
World News // 5 hours ago
Ardern: New Zealand will ease COVID-19 measures 'well beyond' Omicron peak
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- New Zealand will begin to remove COVID-19-related health measures once on the other side of peaking cases, which isn't expected to occur for another three to six weeks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday.
Ottawa occupation mostly dismantled but police measures to remain for now
World News // 7 hours ago
Ottawa occupation mostly dismantled but police measures to remain for now
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Authorities in Ottawa said the so-called Freedom Convoy occupation in the Canadian capitol has been mostly dismantled but police measures will continue to prevent further unlawful protests.
Australia reopens to international tourists after nearly 2 years
World News // 9 hours ago
Australia reopens to international tourists after nearly 2 years
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Australia reopened its borders to fully vaccinated tourists on Monday, nearly two years after they were closed to stymie the spread of the coronavirus.
Coronavirus cases drop 21% worldwide but South Korea, Indonesia set daily records
World News // 19 hours ago
Coronavirus cases drop 21% worldwide but South Korea, Indonesia set daily records
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- COVID-19 is subsiding worldwide with a weekly 10% decrease in deaths and 21% in cases three months after the Omicron variant emerged though South Korea and Indonesia are experiencing record daily infections.
Biden agrees to meet Putin for summit if Russia doesn't invade Ukraine first
World News // 19 hours ago
Biden agrees to meet Putin for summit if Russia doesn't invade Ukraine first
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed late Sunday to hold a summit as U.S officials remain concerned about a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Naftali Bennett warns new Iran nuclear deal will create 'more violent' Middle East
World News // 15 hours ago
Naftali Bennett warns new Iran nuclear deal will create 'more violent' Middle East
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday warned that the version of the Iran nuclear deal currently being negotiated would lead to "a more violent and less stable Middle East."
At least one survivor found after ferry from Greece to Italy catches fire
World News // 18 hours ago
At least one survivor found after ferry from Greece to Italy catches fire
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Rescue teams have found at least one person alive who went missing when a ferry from Greece to Italy caught fire.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bernie Madoff's sister, her husband shot dead in suspected murder-suicide
Bernie Madoff's sister, her husband shot dead in suspected murder-suicide
Woman shot dead, five others injured in Oregon mass shooting
Woman shot dead, five others injured in Oregon mass shooting
Federal judge says Oath Keepers founder poses 'convincing danger,' orders him in jail
Federal judge says Oath Keepers founder poses 'convincing danger,' orders him in jail
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Kremlin says reports about Biden-Putin meeting 'premature'
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Kremlin says reports about Biden-Putin meeting 'premature'
Coronavirus cases drop 21% worldwide but South Korea, Indonesia set daily records
Coronavirus cases drop 21% worldwide but South Korea, Indonesia set daily records
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement