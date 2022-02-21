Britain hit by 3rd major storm in less than a week; travel disrupted

Warning alerts are seen at the Kings Cross rail station in London, Britain, last Thursday during Storm Eunice. Another storm, Franklin, has also disrupted travel in parts of Britain, officials said. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
"The poor weather conditions may cause flooding, and any trees already weakened by Storm Eunice may fall down," public transportation company National Rail said in a statement on its website Monday.
"Where conditions worsen, speed restrictions could be put in place to ensure you can travel safely."
Damage to the roof of the O2 Arena in London, Britain, caused by Storm Eunice, is seen on February 18. The arena has been closed until at least Friday. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
"It will be a very windy start to Monday due to Storm Franklin," the Met Office, Britain's national weather service, said in a tweet.
"Bands of rain and showers will also be sinking south during the rush hour, and combined with the strong winds may make travel difficult in places."
Franklin is the third major storm to hit Britain in less than a week, following Dudley and Eunice. The storms have also disrupted commercial flights in Britain -- and made it difficult for pilots to land in the gale-force winds.
Eunice also damaged parts of the roof at London's O2 arena, forcing officials to close the venue until at least Friday.