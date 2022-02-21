Trending
World News
Feb. 21, 2022 / 10:04 AM

Top U.N. court resumes Myanmar-Rohingya genocide case amid representation dispute

By Adam Schrader
1/5
A Myanmar soldier stands guard in Yangon, Myanmar, on February 2, 2021, following a military takeover of the civilian government. File Photo by Xiao Long/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The United Nations' top court on Monday will resume hearings into the alleged genocide of Muslim Rohingya in Myanmar in 2017, but civilian leaders are imploring the court not let members of the military, who rose to power in a coup a year ago, represent the country in the case.

Officials from the military junta are expected to replace Aung San Suu Kyi, the ousted civilian leader, as representatives for Myanmar at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands.

The case was filed in the court by Gambia, a predominantly Muslim African nation, after Myanmar's military allegedly committed mass murder and rape against the Rohingya people during a junta crackdown that sent about 700,000 people fleeing into Bangladesh.

The National Unity Government, which is made up of elected officials and activists in exile, has said it's withdrawing its objections to the case and that Kyaw Moe Tun, who was appointed as U.N. ambassador by the former civilian government, is "the only person authorized" to represent the country in court.

"[It is] clear the junta has no basis on which to represent the state of Myanmar in any U.N. body, such as the ICJ or any international organization," the Myanmar Accountability Project said in a statement.

A representative of the Rohingya Student Network told The Guardian that there was a lack of solidarity with the Rohingya before the coup, but people in Myanmar have since started to stand with minorities.

"They joined our fight from Feb. 1," the activist said. "They just joined our fight, that we [have been] fighting for decades."

Suu Kyi, a 76-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate, and other deposed civilian leaders were arrested during the Feb. 1, 2021, coup and have been charged with various offenses. Suu Kyi has so far been sentenced to at least six years in prison for illegally possessing walkie-talkies and violating COVID-19 health restrictions.

Suu Kyi faces more than 100 years in prison for additional charges, including corruption and violating Myanmar's Official Secrets Act.

