Advertisement
World News
Feb. 21, 2022 / 1:45 AM

Ottawa occupation mostly dismantled but police measures to remain for now

By Darryl Coote
1/4
Ottawa occupation mostly dismantled but police measures to remain for now
Ottawa Police said they have arrested 191 in connection to the so-called Freedom Convoy protests that descended upon the city more than three weeks ago. Photo courtesy of Ottawa Police/Twitter

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Authorities in Ottawa said the so-called Freedom Convoy occupation in the Canadian capitol has been mostly dismantled but police measures will continue to prevent further unlawful protests.

During a Sunday press conference, Interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell said that following a series of "successful" operations a day prior the number of protesters in the capital has "dramatically declined."

Advertisement

"We promised earlier this week that we would clear our streets and give them back to our residents. We promised that we would return our city to a state of normalcy," he said. "With every hour we are getting closer to that goal."

The convoy descended upon the city's downtown core in late January to initially protest a cross-border vaccine mandate for truckers but expanded to fight against other measures put in place to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement
RELATED Woman shot dead, five others injured in Oregon mass shooting

As of Sunday, 191 people have been arrested in connection to the protest with 107 people charged. A total of 389 charges have been laid, Bell said. Chris Harkins, deputy commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police, said 76 vehicles have been seized and towed.

"Every one of these arrests has a back story," Bell said, explaining one of the people charged was an individual who attempted to seize a police Taser.

Charges include obstructing police, disobeying a court order, assault, mischief, posing a weapon and assaulting a police officer.

RELATED Helicopter crashes near Miami Beach swimmers, video shows

Authorities said protesters have assaulted officers with weapons causing the deployment of mid-rang impact weapons known as ARWEN.

Ottawa Police has previously said it arrested protesters wearing body who were armed with smoke grenades and fireworks with additional supplies discovered in a vehicle.

However, following police operations over the past few days city crews were now cleaning and plowing the occupied area, Bell said, adding that police measures such as fencing, the heavy presence of officers and checkpoints would remain in place. Police had previously said there were some 100 check points surrounding the downtown area.

RELATED 40 cars involved in Wisconsin crash as snow squalls threaten roads

"While I know many are pleased to see many of the unlawful protesters are gone this is not the normal state of our city. Despite the successes of the past few days, we still require these measures to prevent unlawful protesters from returning," he said.

Advertisement

The operation is not done, he said, adding that it includes another phase to identify how to maintain the streets and demobilize once the threat of further protests is gone.

"We aren't there yet," he said "We will over the next several days identify what the posture of the polices services will look like to see how we maintain and presence and make sure that no body returned to occupy our streets again."

Sunday night, Ottawa Police tweeted that the Coventry Road were protesters had encamped themselves had been dismantled, resulting in 20 vehicles towed.

The department earlier Sunday had warned protesters that they had until 4: 30 p.m. to clear the encampment before a police operation would "ensure the area is vacated."

The dismantling of the protest was conducted following the invocation of the Emergencies Act early last week by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that armed the authorities with further law enforcement powers.

On Sunday, independent Special Investigations Unit said it was investigating the police's discharge of ARWEN and a Friday incident in Ottawa were a 49-year-old woman was hit by a police horse. The woman was unharmed.

Ottawa Police had said following the incident that a bicycle was thrown at the horse causing it to trip and the woman who fell "got up and walked away." One person was arrested for intentionally harming a police service animal.

Advertisement

"We respect the oversight process and will always fully cooperate," it said in response to the investigation.

On Saturday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that under the Emergencies Act it has frozen 206 financial products, disclosed the information concerning 56 entities and shared 253 Bitcoin addresses with virtual currency exchanges. One of the financial institutions had frozen the account of a payment processor account valued at $3.8 million, RCMP said.

Latest Headlines

Australia reopens to international tourists after nearly 2 years
World News // 3 hours ago
Australia reopens to international tourists after nearly 2 years
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Australia reopened its borders to fully vaccinated tourists on Monday, nearly two years after they were closed to stymie the spread of the coronavirus.
Coronavirus cases drop 21% worldwide but South Korea, Indonesia set daily records
World News // 13 hours ago
Coronavirus cases drop 21% worldwide but South Korea, Indonesia set daily records
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- COVID-19 is subsiding worldwide with a weekly 10% decrease in deaths and 21% in cases three months after the Omicron variant emerged though South Korea and Indonesia are experiencing record daily infections.
Biden agrees to meet Putin for summit if Russia doesn't invade Ukraine first
World News // 13 hours ago
Biden agrees to meet Putin for summit if Russia doesn't invade Ukraine first
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed late Sunday to hold a summit as U.S officials remain concerned about a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Naftali Bennett warns new Iran nuclear deal will create 'more violent' Middle East
World News // 9 hours ago
Naftali Bennett warns new Iran nuclear deal will create 'more violent' Middle East
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday warned that the version of the Iran nuclear deal currently being negotiated would lead to "a more violent and less stable Middle East."
At least one survivor found after ferry from Greece to Italy catches fire
World News // 12 hours ago
At least one survivor found after ferry from Greece to Italy catches fire
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Rescue teams have found at least one person alive who went missing when a ferry from Greece to Italy caught fire.
Britain defeats Japan for gold medal in women's curling
World News // 16 hours ago
Britain defeats Japan for gold medal in women's curling
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Britain won the gold medal in the women's curling event after defeating Japan by a score of 10-3 at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Sunday.
Germany nearly sweeps in men's bobsled event
World News // 17 hours ago
Germany nearly sweeps in men's bobsled event
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Germany nearly took the entire podium in the men's four-man bobsled event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Sunday after winning the gold medal, silver medal and narrowly missing the bronze medal.
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19, experiences 'mild ' symptoms
World News // 18 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19, experiences 'mild ' symptoms
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monmarch, 95, has tested positive for coronavirus and is experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms," Buckingham Palace announced Sunday..
Jessie Diggins wins silver medal for U.S. in 30-km. cross-country skiing
World News // 18 hours ago
Jessie Diggins wins silver medal for U.S. in 30-km. cross-country skiing
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Jessie Diggins won the silver medal for the United States in the 30-kilometer mass start cross-country skiing event while recovering from food poisoning at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Sunday.
Last known speaker of Chilean Yaghan language dies at 93
World News // 1 day ago
Last known speaker of Chilean Yaghan language dies at 93
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The last known native speaker of the Indigenous Chilean language Yaghan died this week at 93, her family announced via social media.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bernie Madoff's sister, her husband shot dead in suspected murder-suicide
Bernie Madoff's sister, her husband shot dead in suspected murder-suicide
Woman shot dead, five others injured in Oregon mass shooting
Woman shot dead, five others injured in Oregon mass shooting
Federal judge says Oath Keepers founder poses 'convincing danger,' orders him in jail
Federal judge says Oath Keepers founder poses 'convincing danger,' orders him in jail
Coronavirus cases drop 21% worldwide but South Korea, Indonesia set daily records
Coronavirus cases drop 21% worldwide but South Korea, Indonesia set daily records
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19, experiences 'mild ' symptoms
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19, experiences 'mild ' symptoms
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement