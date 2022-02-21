Trending
Feb. 21, 2022

British train crash injured 14 after tracks not cleared, investigation finds

By Adam Schrader
A British train crash that left 14 people injured in October happened after the tracks were not cleared because it had been rescheduled, investigators said Monday. Photo courtesy Rail Accident Investigation Branch

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A British train crash that left 14 people injured in October happened after the tracks were not cleared because a railhead management train had been rescheduled, investigators said in a report.

A South Western Railway train providing passenger service from London Waterloo to Salisbury collided with a Great Western Railway train providing passenger near Fisherton tunnel on Oct. 21.

The crash left 13 passengers and one member of railway staff with injuries that required hospital treatment and caused "significant damage" to the trains and railway, according to the report from the Rail Accident Investigation Branch.

Officials said that the South Western Railway train collided with the other after it was unable to stop when the driver tried to apply the brake at a red signal because its wheels were sliding on the track.

"Its wheels began to slide almost immediately after this brake application was made," the report reads. "The train's wheel slip/slide prevention (WSP) system was active throughout this braking, but the train's speed reduced only slowly."

The signaling system was working "as designed" at the time of the crash and both trains were traveling at or below permitted speeds, investigators said.

Investigators said in the report that samples taken from the railhead showed high levels of black deposit, contamination of the rail caused by leaves and other materials that have been crushed into a residue by passing trains.

Such deposits can cause a lack of adhesion between the train and the tracks and investigators noted that the rails were likely wet at the time of the accident.

"The thickness of the leaf deposit was relatively consistent through each of the areas surveyed," the report reads.

Investigators noted that railway operators have arrangements for managing the risk of low adhesion, which include requiring the seasonal management of tracks and the use of railhead treatment trains.

Railhead management trains "deliver high-pressure water jetting and which may also apply an adhesion modifier gel" to remove the black leaf deposit from the rails.

A railhead management train was scheduled to pass through the area just one hour before the trains collided, according to the report. It was rescheduled for "planned engineering work."

Investigators said high winds and stormy weather may have also played a factor in the crash.

