Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 21, 2022 / 10:39 PM

EU sanctions 22 Myanmar officials, 4 entities over deteriorating human rights

By Darryl Coote
EU sanctions 22 Myanmar officials, 4 entities over deteriorating human rights
The European Union on Monday imposed its fourth round of Myanmar-related sanctions following the military coup of Feb. 1, 2021. File photo by EPA-EFE

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The European Union on Monday black-listed nearly two dozen Myanmar government and military officials as well as four state-owned companies accused of funding the leaders behind last year's military coup.

The 27-member bloc announced the sanctions freezing assets and issuing travel bans to 22 people including government ministers, a State Administrative Council member and those on the Union Election Commission as well as ranking members of the Myanmar Armed Forces known as the Tatmadaw.

Advertisement

The entities hit were Htoo Group, IGE, Mining Enterprise 1 and Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise.

"The European Union is deeply concerned by the continuing escalation of violence in Myanmar and the evolution toward a protracted conflict with regional implications," the EU said in a statement. "Since the military coup, the situation has continuously and gravely deteriorated."

RELATED Israel announces Ukraine embassy move from Kyiv to Lviv

The latest round of EU sanctions against Myanmar officials was imposed more than a year after the military seized control of the nation in a Feb. 1, 2021, coup that has been followed by a repressive and violent crackdown on protesters, which the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said has resulted in 1,566 people killed by the junta and 9,236 others either arrested, charged or sentenced.

Advertisement

They also follow human rights advocates calling for the sanctions of Myanmar's oil and gas sector to prevent foreign currency going into the pockets of the junta to fund its abusive activities.

"After nearly a year in power, Myanmar's junta is continuing to commit horrific abuses without facing significant costs from the international community," John Sifton, Asia advocacy director of Human Rights Watch, said in a late January statement. "Junta leaders are not going to turn away from their brutality and oppression unless governments impose more significant financial pressure on them."

RELATED Putin orders 'peacekeeping' troops into breakaway Ukraine regions

After the sanctions were announced, Claudio Francavilla, the EU advocate at Human Rights Watch, tweeted that it was a positive step, one the United States, Britain and Australia should follow.

"But for the measures to be impactful, [EU] governments must ensure European energy companies pulling out of [Myanmar] don't sell their shares back to MOGE," he said.

Last month, French oil and gas company TotalEnergies announced it was pulling out of Myanmar due to the deteriorating human rights and rule of law situation in the country following the February coup.

RELATED China to sanction Raytheon, Lockheed Martin for selling arms to Taiwan

In total, the EU has imposed four rounds of Myanmar-related sanctions, blacklisting 65 people and 10 entities for their involvement in the military take over of Myanmar.

Advertisement

Western allies such as the United States, Canada and others have also imposed rounds of sanctions, including on Friday when Britain sanctioned three members of the military regime for committing serious human rights violations. On Feb. 9, New Zealand suspended all political and military contacts with the country and called to impose a travel ban on military leaders.

Latest Headlines

Putin orders 'peacekeeping' troops into breakaway Ukraine regions
World News // 15 hours ago
Putin orders 'peacekeeping' troops into breakaway Ukraine regions
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered "peacekeeping" troops into two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as part of decrees recognizing them as independent republics.
Boris Johnson lifts COVID-19 restrictions in England
World News // 12 hours ago
Boris Johnson lifts COVID-19 restrictions in England
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he would lift restrictions in England while unveiling a plan for "living with COVID" on Monday, reports said.
Britain to roll out 4th COVID-19 vaccine shot for people 75 and older
World News // 7 hours ago
Britain to roll out 4th COVID-19 vaccine shot for people 75 and older
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- An independent British advisory committee on immunization announced Monday a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot will be available in the spring for people age 75 and over.
Israel announces Ukraine embassy move from Kyiv to Lviv
World News // 7 hours ago
Israel announces Ukraine embassy move from Kyiv to Lviv
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Israel Foreign Ministry on Monday announced it would move its embassy from Kyiv to Lviv amid the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.
Journalists' club in China 'dismayed' by Olympics reporting environment
World News // 8 hours ago
Journalists' club in China 'dismayed' by Olympics reporting environment
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A journalist's club based in China said Monday it was "dismayed" the reporting environment for foreign journalists at the Winter Olympic Games did not live up to expected standards.
British train crash injured 14 after tracks not cleared, investigation finds
World News // 9 hours ago
British train crash injured 14 after tracks not cleared, investigation finds
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A British train crash that left 14 people injured in October happened after the tracks were not cleared because a railhead management train had been rescheduled, investigators said.
Spanish police find missing piece of 17th century art stolen in 1980
World News // 10 hours ago
Spanish police find missing piece of 17th century art stolen in 1980
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Authorities in Spain say they have recovered the final piece of a tapestry from the 1600s that was stolen decades ago by an art thief known as "Erik the Belgian."
China to sanction Raytheon, Lockheed Martin for selling arms to Taiwan
World News // 10 hours ago
China to sanction Raytheon, Lockheed Martin for selling arms to Taiwan
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Chinese government said on Monday that it's imposing sanctions on two U.S. defense contractors over a proposed $100 million sale of arms to Taiwan, which Beijing considers a breakaway province.
Australia Defense Force claims China illuminated aircraft with laser
World News // 11 hours ago
Australia Defense Force claims China illuminated aircraft with laser
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Australian defense force confirmed that a recent laser incident involving a Chinese warship represents an escalation from a previous laser incident in 2019 by China.
Samsung tops global TV market for 16th straight year
World News // 11 hours ago
Samsung tops global TV market for 16th straight year
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics topped the world's 2021 TV market for the 16th consecutive year, according to London-based consultancy Omdia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to speak this week at CPAC with Trump, other conservatives
Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to speak this week at CPAC with Trump, other conservatives
5 people found dead in Colorado apartment unit
5 people found dead in Colorado apartment unit
China to sanction Raytheon, Lockheed Martin for selling arms to Taiwan
China to sanction Raytheon, Lockheed Martin for selling arms to Taiwan
Putin orders 'peacekeeping' troops into breakaway Ukraine regions
Putin orders 'peacekeeping' troops into breakaway Ukraine regions
Billionaire Carl Icahn pushes McDonald's to improve conditions for pigs in pork supply
Billionaire Carl Icahn pushes McDonald's to improve conditions for pigs in pork supply
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement