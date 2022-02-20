Advertisement
World News
Feb. 20, 2022 / 8:41 AM

Jessie Diggins wins silver medal for U.S. in 30-km. cross-country skiing

By Adam Schrader
Jessie Diggins wins silver medal for U.S. in 30-km. cross-country skiing
Jessie Diggins of the United States celebrates winning a silver medal during the women's 30-kilometer race at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Sunday. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Jessie Diggins won the silver medal for the United States in the 30-kilometer mass start cross-country skiing event while recovering from food poisoning at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Sunday.

Diggins, 30, became the first non-European skier to ever medal in the event after finishing the grueling course with a time of 1:26:37.3, just under two minutes behind gold medal winner Therese Johaug of Norway.

Kerttu Niskanen of Finland took the silver medal with a time of 1:27:27.3.

"It's really emotional. That's one of the hardest things I've ever done in my whole life, especially because I had food poisoning 30 hours ago, which is why I thought I was going to die at the finish line," Diggins said in a press release.

"It was so special to see my family and my fiancé right afterward on video. My legs were cramping the whole last 17 kilometers. I don't know how I made it to the finish. It was amazing."

She started the race in 17th place after the first intermediate of the course but quickly climbed her way to second place, holding her position through the end of the race. Teammate Rosie Brennan came in fourth place with a time of 1:27:32.7.

Diggins has become the most decorated cross-country skier from the United States after she also won the U.S. its first-ever medal in the women's sprint freestyle event on Feb. 8 with her bronze medal finish. She competed in six events during the Beijing Olympics and placed in the top 10 in all her events.

The three-time Olympian previously won a gold medal in the women's team sprint freestyle cross-country skiing competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

That was the first time the U.S. had won a cross-country skiing medal since Bill Koch won silver for the 30-kilometer event in 1976.

"That might have been the best race of my entire life, I'm not going to lie. It was also maybe the hardest race of my whole life," Diggins said.

