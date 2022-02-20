Germany nearly sweeps in men's bobsled event

Francesco Friedrich, Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schueller of Germany celebrate after winning the gold medal in Heat 4 of the four-man bobsled race at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games on Sunday. Photo by Martin Divisek/EPA-EFE

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Germany nearly took the entire podium in the men's four-man bobsled event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Sunday after winning the gold medal, silver medal and narrowly missing the bronze medal. Francesco Friedrich, 31, led his four-man team to the gold medal for Germany by completing the Yanqing National Sliding Center course with a time of 3:54.30 while Johannes Lochner's four-man team took silver medal with a time of 3:54.67. Advertisement

A third German team, led by Christoph Hafer, placed fourth and was shut out of the bronze medal by a Canadian team led by Justin Kripps.

Kripps' four-man team completed the event with a time of 3:55.09 -- less than a tenth of a second ahead of the team led by Hafer.

"GOOOLD IN FOUR-MAN BOB! He did it again! Francesco Friedrich also secures the Olympic victory in the supreme discipline with his brakemen Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schüller!" Team Deutschland posted on Twitter after the race.

Germany's dominance in sliding competitions at the Olympic Games extended beyond the men's four-man bobsled event.

Of the country's 12 gold medals in Beijing, nine of them were in sliding events -- taking gold in all but one of the competition's 10 sliding events.

The only sliding event in which Germany did not win the gold medal was the debut of the women's monobob competition. Kaillie Humphries of Team USA took the gold while teammate Elana Taylor Meyers the silver and Canada's Christine de Bruin snagged the bronze.

Germany won 27 medals in the Winter Olympics overall, with 16 of them in sliding events.

