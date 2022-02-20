Advertisement
World News
Feb. 20, 2022 / 9:44 AM

Germany nearly sweeps in men's bobsled event

By Adam Schrader
Germany nearly sweeps in men's bobsled event
Francesco Friedrich, Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schueller of Germany celebrate after winning the gold medal in Heat 4 of the four-man bobsled race at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games on Sunday. Photo by Martin Divisek/EPA-EFE

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Germany nearly took the entire podium in the men's four-man bobsled event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Sunday after winning the gold medal, silver medal and narrowly missing the bronze medal.

Francesco Friedrich, 31, led his four-man team to the gold medal for Germany by completing the Yanqing National Sliding Center course with a time of 3:54.30 while Johannes Lochner's four-man team took silver medal with a time of 3:54.67.

Advertisement

A third German team, led by Christoph Hafer, placed fourth and was shut out of the bronze medal by a Canadian team led by Justin Kripps.

Kripps' four-man team completed the event with a time of 3:55.09 -- less than a tenth of a second ahead of the team led by Hafer.

RELATED Jessie Diggins wins silver medal for U.S. in 30-km. cross-country skiing

"GOOOLD IN FOUR-MAN BOB! He did it again! Francesco Friedrich also secures the Olympic victory in the supreme discipline with his brakemen Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schüller!" Team Deutschland posted on Twitter after the race.

Germany's dominance in sliding competitions at the Olympic Games extended beyond the men's four-man bobsled event.

Of the country's 12 gold medals in Beijing, nine of them were in sliding events -- taking gold in all but one of the competition's 10 sliding events.

Advertisement
RELATED Beijing bids farewell to Winter Olympics with Closing Ceremony

The only sliding event in which Germany did not win the gold medal was the debut of the women's monobob competition. Kaillie Humphries of Team USA took the gold while teammate Elana Taylor Meyers the silver and Canada's Christine de Bruin snagged the bronze.

Germany won 27 medals in the Winter Olympics overall, with 16 of them in sliding events.

RELATED Finland upsets Russia for first men's hockey gold

Record-setting performances at Beijing Winter Games

Record-setting performances at Beijing Winter Games
Nathan Chen of the USA performs during the men's single figure skating final. Chen won the gold medal and set a world record with his short program score of 113.97. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19, experiences 'mild' symptoms
World News // 1 hour ago
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19, experiences 'mild' symptoms
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monmarch, 95, has tested positive for coronavirus and is experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms," Buckingham Palace announced Sunday..
Jessie Diggins wins silver medal for U.S. in 30-km. cross-country skiing
World News // 1 hour ago
Jessie Diggins wins silver medal for U.S. in 30-km. cross-country skiing
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Jessie Diggins won the silver medal for the United States in the 30-kilometer mass start cross-country skiing event while recovering from food poisoning at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Sunday.
Last known speaker of Chilean Yaghan language dies at 93
World News // 12 hours ago
Last known speaker of Chilean Yaghan language dies at 93
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The last known native speaker of the Indigenous Chilean language Yaghan died this week at 93, her family announced via social media.
Zelensky again calls for sanctions on Russia
World News // 13 hours ago
Zelensky again calls for sanctions on Russia
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has again urged for allies of the country to impose sanctions on Russia on Saturday.
Biden convening National Security Council to weigh options in Ukraine
World News // 13 hours ago
Biden convening National Security Council to weigh options in Ukraine
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will convene a meeting of the National Security Council on Sunday to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the White House announced Saturday.
Epstein associate Jean-Luc Brunel found dead in Paris jail
World News // 18 hours ago
Epstein associate Jean-Luc Brunel found dead in Paris jail
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Jean Luc Brunel, a former modeling agent and associate of Jeffrey Epstein accused of supplying the financier with victims, has been found dead from an apparent suicide in a Paris jail.
Putin presides over nuclear drills Saturday amid Ukraine tensions
World News // 19 hours ago
Putin presides over nuclear drills Saturday amid Ukraine tensions
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin presided Saturday over nuclear drills amid ongoing tensions over a potential invasion of Ukraine.
Donbas leaders call for troop readiness; U.S. warns Russia moves toward attack
World News // 23 hours ago
Donbas leaders call for troop readiness; U.S. warns Russia moves toward attack
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Leaders in Russian-backed separatist regions of Ukraine called to mobilize military units on Saturday as U.S. military officials warned Russia was moving into position to attack.
Storm Eunice unleashes record-setting winds, widespread damage in Britain
World News // 22 hours ago
Storm Eunice unleashes record-setting winds, widespread damage in Britain
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Storms Dudley and Eunice unloaded powerful winds and driving rain from Ireland to central parts of the continent, and impacts from Eunice are expected to last into the weekend.
Police arrest more than 100 COVID-19 mandate protesters in Ottawa, Canada
World News // 23 hours ago
Police arrest more than 100 COVID-19 mandate protesters in Ottawa, Canada
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Police arrested more than 100 protesters involved in the so-called "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations in the Canadian capital of Ottawa which officials said turned violent.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Helicopter crashes near Miami Beach swimmers, video shows
Helicopter crashes near Miami Beach swimmers, video shows
Woman killed by dog during attack at animal rescue facility
Woman killed by dog during attack at animal rescue facility
New California bill modeled after Texas abortion law would let citizens sue gun makers
New California bill modeled after Texas abortion law would let citizens sue gun makers
Rodent infestation may affect Family Dollar stores in 6 states, FDA warns
Rodent infestation may affect Family Dollar stores in 6 states, FDA warns
Biden convening National Security Council to weigh options in Ukraine
Biden convening National Security Council to weigh options in Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement