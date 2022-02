Sweden curlers celebrate after winning the men's curling gold medal match against Great Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 19, 2022. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Britain won the gold medal in the women's curling event after defeating Japan by a score of 10-3 at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Sunday. It was the first time the country won a gold medal in curling since 2002 when Rhona Martin skipped her team to a win in Salt Lake City. Advertisement

Sweden, the defending champion, took third in the event after beating out Switzerland with a score of 9-7 in the bronze medal match.

Britain's team has been led by Eve Muirhead, 31, in each Olympic Games since the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, Canada. It was her second Olympic medal after taking the bronze in Sochi, Russia in 2014 when she was coached by Martin.

"It feels bizarre, to be honest," Muirhead told NBC Sports after the match. "To think it was 20 years ago when Rhona Martin made history. We've followed in her footsteps and done it 20 years later. It's incredible, it really is."

Martin was seen congratulating Muirhead and her teammates after the win while Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the team on Twitter.

"Fantastic to see @Team_Muirhead win gold! Massive congratulations to the women's curling team," Johnson tweeted.

The United States, skipped by Tabitha Peterson, was defeated in the 11th session of the round-robin competition on Wednesday by Japan, which won with a score of 10-7, and did not make it to the semi-finals.