U.S., world leaders still wary of Russia invasion threat as military exercises continue

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Sunday that Russia appears to be carrying out a "playbook" to create a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that he remained concerned about a Russian invasion of Ukraine, amid reports of increasing troop buildup and extended military exercises. During an appearance on CNN's State of the Union, Blinken noted that Russia has been "escalating the forces they have across Ukraine's borders over the last months" from 50,000 to more than 150,000 as he expressed worry that Moscow was preparing to create a pretext for an invasion. Advertisement

"It tells us that the playbook we laid out, I laid out at the U.N. Security Council last week about Russia trying to create a series of provocations as justifications for aggression against Ukraine is going forward," Blinken said.

Blinken's comments came as Belarus's defense minister extended military exercises with Russian forces that had previously been scheduled to end Sunday while announcing a joint task force to "fight back if necessary."

"We've seen that over the last few days. Now they're justifying the continuation of exercises, exercises in quotation marks that they said would end now. The continuation indefinitely of those, quote, unquote, exercises, on the situation in eastern Ukraine, a situation that they created by continuing to ramp up tensions," said Blinken.

Blinken added he plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov this week if Russia has not moved to invade Ukraine.

"I will be there. I hope he'll be there, too," he said. "I will do everything I can to see if we can advance a diplomatic resolution to this crisis created by Russia and its aggression against Ukraine," he said.

World leaders were also moving Sunday to attempt to encourage Russia to seek a diplomatic solution in efforts to deter an invasion.

U.S. President Joe Biden was to hold a meeting of the National Security Council on Sunday to discuss the situation a day after Vice President Kamala Harris met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Zelensky for about 30 minutes on Sunday and held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the Elysee Palace.

Macron's office said he and Putin agreed to work on facilitating a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group -- Ukraine, Russia and the Organization for Cooperation and Security in Europe -- later Sunday to "obtain a commitment from all parties to a cease-fire on the line of contact" between Ukrainian government forces and separatists backed by Russia.

The statement said the two leaders agreed it was necessary to "give priority to a diplomatic solution to the current crisis and to do everything possible to achieve it."

However, the Kremlin's readout of the discussion did not mention such a meeting and said the leaders "considered it expedient to intensify the search for solutions through diplomatic means."

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, who has maintained close ties with Putin, said laid out a handful of outcomes at hand but said a peaceful resolution seemed like a distant possibility.

"The first one is that, somehow, they could settle the issue of Eastern Ukraine, Minsk agreement, and all that. I think it's far away. Then, second option is that we will see a full-scale war," he told CNN. "And the third one, which is as bad, is that we see this kind of ... two steps forward, one back, that is increasing tensions all the time."

Acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Kristina Kvien reiterated the U.S. stance that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be costly to Russia in both human life through conflict and ensuing sanctions.

"Ultimately President Putin has to decide not to take a path that will be disastrous," Kvien told ABC News This Week.

"Disastrous for Ukraine of, course, with the potential for thousands of casualties, but also disastrous for Russia, not only because Ukraine will fight and Russia will face casualties too, but also because Russia will face devastating sanctions by the United States and other partners and allies if they take this path."