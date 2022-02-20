Advertisement
Feb. 20, 2022 / 8:52 AM

Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19; symptoms 'mild'

By Allen Cone
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives to officially open the new Cyber Crime Security center in London, Britain, on February 14, 2017. Buckingham Palace on Sunday confirmed the British monarch being tested positive for COVID-19. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monmarch, 95, has tested positive for coronavirus and is experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms," Buckingham Palace announced Sunday.

"Buckingham Palace confirm that the queen has today tested positive for Covid," the palace said in a statement. "Her Majesty is experiencing mild coldlike symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week. She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

Ten days ago, Prince Charles, the 73-year-old heir to the British throne, tested positive for coronavirus for a second time, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, confirmed Monday she had the virus.

Queem Elizbeth had been in contact with her eldest son and heir.

Her grandson Prince William, who is second in line to the throne, tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020, though his infection wasn't revealed until months later.

On Feb. 6, she reached her Platinum Jubilee at her country estate, Sandringham.

The day earlier, she carried out her first major public engagement for more than three months. She met charity workers at Sandringham House.

She had her first vaccine in January 2021 and it has not been released whether she received a second dose and a booster. BBC reported it is believed she has all her followup jabs.

Prince Philip, the 99-year-old duke of Edinburgh, also was vaccinted, and he died April 9, after entering King Edward VII's Hospital on Feb. 16. He underwent an unspecified heart procedure March 4 for a pre-existing condition.

Early in the pandemic in April 2020, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 55 at the time, tested positive and spent three nights in intensive care.

Britain has reported 18,580,216 cases through Saturday, the fifth-most in the world, and 160,507 deaths, which ranks seventh, according to Worldometers.info.

Britain has vaccinated 78.3% of its total population with at least one dose, according to Bloomberg tracking.

In England, people won't be legally required to self-isolate after testing positive for the virus.

Downing Street said the prime minister will confirm all of England's pandemic regulations will end when he lays out his "living with Covid" plan on Monday.

