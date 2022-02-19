Advertisement
World News
Feb. 19, 2022 / 2:42 PM

Putin presides over nuclear drills Saturday amid Ukraine tensions

By Sommer Brokaw
Russian President Vladimir Putin observes strategic deterrence force exercise in the Kremlin's situation room. Photo courtesy of Office of President of Russia

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin presided Saturday over nuclear drills amid ongoing tensions over a potential invasion of Ukraine.

Russia launched nuclear-capable hypersonic and cruise missiles at sea as Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko watched from the Kremlin situation room, the Kremlin said.

The Kremlin announced Friday the strategic missile tests would take place on Saturday.

The announcement came a day after the Kremlin said that Russia may be "forced to respond" militarily if the United States doesn't agree to Moscow's demand to bar Ukraine and Georgia -- two breakaway countries which were formerly part of the Soviet Union -- from joining NATO.

The United States and NATO have rejected this demand because they have said Ukraine alone should decide its security needs.

The exercise Saturday appeared carefully timed to deter Western military from involvement in Ukraine amid growing tensions as U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin warned Saturday that Russia was moving toward a position to potentially invade Ukraine.

"They're uncoiling and now poised to strike," Austin said during an appearance in Vilnius, Lithuania, after meeting with Baltic leaders.

Austin also reiterated U.S. President Joe Biden's assertion Friday that he believes Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, in Germany for the Munich Security Conference, on Saturday, added that the United States and allies will impose financial penalties to include "those who are complicit and those who aid and direct" potentially "unprovoked invasion" of Ukraine.

Also, on Saturday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said shelling killed two Ukrainian soldiers and injured five others amid reports of escalated shelling the past few days by Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, The Washington Post reported.

The defense minister told the Post that Ukrainian forces were not planning to launch an offensive, but Kyiv would "not allow the firing on the positions of our troops and human settlements with impunity."

Latest Headlines

Donbas leaders call for troop readiness; U.S. warns Russia moves toward attack
World News // 4 hours ago
Donbas leaders call for troop readiness; U.S. warns Russia moves toward attack
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Leaders in Russian-backed separatist regions of Ukraine called on general mobilization of military units Saturday as U.S. military officials warned Russia was moving into position to attack.
Storm Eunice unleashes record-setting winds, widespread damage in Britain
World News // 3 hours ago
Storm Eunice unleashes record-setting winds, widespread damage in Britain
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Storms Dudley and Eunice unloaded powerful winds and driving rain from Ireland to central parts of the continent, and impacts from Eunice are expected to last into the weekend.
Police arrest more than 100 COVID-19 mandate protesters in Ottawa, Canada
World News // 3 hours ago
Police arrest more than 100 COVID-19 mandate protesters in Ottawa, Canada
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Police arrested more than 100 protesters involved in the so-called "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations in the Canadian capital of Ottawa which officials said turned violent.
Six countries in Africa to begin manufacturing mRNA vaccines
World News // 16 hours ago
Six countries in Africa to begin manufacturing mRNA vaccines
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Six countries in Africa will receive technology that will allow them to manufacture mRNA vaccines for the continent after applying and being selected under a World Health Organization program.
Biden says he's 'convinced' Putin has made decision to invade Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Biden says he's 'convinced' Putin has made decision to invade Ukraine
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Friday he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine, citing information from intelligence reports.
LG Energy acquires NEC Energy Solutions
World News // 22 hours ago
LG Energy acquires NEC Energy Solutions
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (UPI) -- South Korea's electric vehicle battery maker LG Energy Solution announced it had acquired a 100% stake in NEC Energy Solutions, a U.S. grid battery integrator.
USDA allows imports of Mexican avocados to resume
World News // 23 hours ago
USDA allows imports of Mexican avocados to resume
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday that Mexican avocado imports have resumed after safety concerns were resolved.
UAE signs $100 billion bilateral trade deal with India
World News // 23 hours ago
UAE signs $100 billion bilateral trade deal with India
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- India and the United Arab Emirates signed a new, multibillion-dollar trade deal the two countries announced Friday.
Prince Harry doesn't feel safe bringing his children to Britain, lawyer says
World News // 1 day ago
Prince Harry doesn't feel safe bringing his children to Britain, lawyer says
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Prince Harry doesn't feel safe bringing his children, Archie and Lilibet, to his home country without security, his attorney told a British court Friday.
Renault expects to make 300,000 fewer cars in 2022 due to global chip shortage
World News // 1 day ago
Renault expects to make 300,000 fewer cars in 2022 due to global chip shortage
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- French automarker Renault is looking at a production shortage of about 300,000 vehicles this year due to the global shortage in semiconductor chips, the company's chief executive said Friday.
Trending Stories

11 alleged Woo gang members charged for $4M COVID unemployment fraud scheme
11 alleged Woo gang members charged for $4M COVID unemployment fraud scheme
Lawyers for Texas death row prisoner say judge, DA have conflict of interest
Lawyers for Texas death row prisoner say judge, DA have conflict of interest
Six countries in Africa to begin manufacturing mRNA vaccines
Six countries in Africa to begin manufacturing mRNA vaccines
Federal judge rules lawsuits against Trump for Jan. 6 can proceed
Federal judge rules lawsuits against Trump for Jan. 6 can proceed
National Archives confirms Trump took classified records from White House
National Archives confirms Trump took classified records from White House
