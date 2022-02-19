Advertisement
World News
Feb. 19, 2022 / 8:42 PM

Zelensky again urges sanctions on Russia

By Adam Schrader
Zelensky again urges sanctions on Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a statement during the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany on Saturday. Photo by Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has again urged for allies of the country to impose sanctions on Russia on Saturday after President Joe Biden said Friday that he was "convinced" Russian President Vladimir Putin would invade Ukraine.

Zelensky, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, again called for the sanctions on the same day he met with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Schulz and Vice President Kamala Harris about the ongoing threats to the country.

Advertisement

While U.S. officials have threatened to respond if Russia were to invade Ukraine, they have stopped short of issuing sanctions -- arguing that doing so would lose their "deterrent effect."

"We don't need your sanctions after the bombardment will happen and after our country will be fired at, or after we will have no borders, or after we will have no economy or part of our country will be occupied," Zelensky said during the conference.

RELATED Biden convening National Security Council to weigh options in Ukraine

"Why would we need the sanctions then? What is this about? So when you're asking what can be done, well, lots of different things can be done. We can even provide you with a list."

Zelensky also criticized the strategy from Western countries in handling the Ukraine crisis, particularly the regular announcements of an impending invasion. The Ukrainian leader said that the strategy was destroying the nation's economy and scaring its people.

Advertisement

During remarks before her meeting with Zelensky on Saturday, Harris assured him that the United States "will impose swift and severe economic sanctions" if Russia "further invades" his country.

RELATED Putin presides over nuclear drills Saturday amid Ukraine tensions

"We have been clear about that," Harris said. "We are also clear that we would prefer that this would be resolved in a diplomatic way, and we have remained open to a diplomatic path to resolution."

Zelensky told Harris that his country has been suffering from a lack of specificity regarding how the U.S. and NATO will support Ukraine.

"Today, we do need specific steps, specific support. We are getting support from you in supporting our defense capacity, our army. This is something we are prepared to discuss and continue this dialogue because this is something that we are very interested in," he said.

RELATED Donbas leaders call for troop readiness; U.S. warns Russia moves toward attack

"As regards to the sanction policy, we are grateful to you for your understanding that sanctions may bring about peaceful resolution of this matter."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Biden convening National Security Council to weigh options in Ukraine
World News // 13 minutes ago
Biden convening National Security Council to weigh options in Ukraine
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will convene a meeting of the National Security Council on Sunday to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the White House announced Saturday.
Epstein associate Jean-Luc Brunel found dead in Paris jail
World News // 4 hours ago
Epstein associate Jean-Luc Brunel found dead in Paris jail
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Jean Luc Brunel, a former modeling agent and associate of Jeffrey Epstein accused of supplying the financier with victims, has been found dead from an apparent suicide in a Paris jail.
Putin presides over nuclear drills Saturday amid Ukraine tensions
World News // 6 hours ago
Putin presides over nuclear drills Saturday amid Ukraine tensions
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin presided Saturday over nuclear drills amid ongoing tensions over a potential invasion of Ukraine.
Donbas leaders call for troop readiness; U.S. warns Russia moves toward attack
World News // 10 hours ago
Donbas leaders call for troop readiness; U.S. warns Russia moves toward attack
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Leaders in Russian-backed separatist regions of Ukraine called to mobilize military units on Saturday as U.S. military officials warned Russia was moving into position to attack.
Storm Eunice unleashes record-setting winds, widespread damage in Britain
World News // 9 hours ago
Storm Eunice unleashes record-setting winds, widespread damage in Britain
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Storms Dudley and Eunice unloaded powerful winds and driving rain from Ireland to central parts of the continent, and impacts from Eunice are expected to last into the weekend.
Police arrest more than 100 COVID-19 mandate protesters in Ottawa, Canada
World News // 9 hours ago
Police arrest more than 100 COVID-19 mandate protesters in Ottawa, Canada
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Police arrested more than 100 protesters involved in the so-called "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations in the Canadian capital of Ottawa which officials said turned violent.
Six countries in Africa to begin manufacturing mRNA vaccines
World News // 22 hours ago
Six countries in Africa to begin manufacturing mRNA vaccines
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Six countries in Africa will receive technology that will allow them to manufacture mRNA vaccines for the continent after applying and being selected under a World Health Organization program.
Biden says he's 'convinced' Putin has made decision to invade Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Biden says he's 'convinced' Putin has made decision to invade Ukraine
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Friday he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine, citing information from intelligence reports.
LG Energy acquires NEC Energy Solutions
World News // 1 day ago
LG Energy acquires NEC Energy Solutions
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (UPI) -- South Korea's electric vehicle battery maker LG Energy Solution announced it had acquired a 100% stake in NEC Energy Solutions, a U.S. grid battery integrator.
USDA allows imports of Mexican avocados to resume
World News // 1 day ago
USDA allows imports of Mexican avocados to resume
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday that Mexican avocado imports have resumed after safety concerns were resolved.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Helicopter crashes near Miami Beach swimmers, video shows
Helicopter crashes near Miami Beach swimmers, video shows
11 alleged Woo gang members charged for $4M COVID unemployment fraud scheme
11 alleged Woo gang members charged for $4M COVID unemployment fraud scheme
Lawyers for Texas death row prisoner say judge, DA have conflict of interest
Lawyers for Texas death row prisoner say judge, DA have conflict of interest
Epstein associate Jean-Luc Brunel found dead in Paris jail
Epstein associate Jean-Luc Brunel found dead in Paris jail
Putin presides over nuclear drills Saturday amid Ukraine tensions
Putin presides over nuclear drills Saturday amid Ukraine tensions
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement