Feb. 19, 2022 / 3:58 PM

Epstein associate Jean-Luc Brunel found dead in Paris jail

By Adam Schrader
An exterior view of the Prison de la Sante, a penitentiary center where Jean-Luc Brunel was found dead in his cell in Paris on Saturday. Brunel, a former director of a models agency, was suspected of having recruited minors for the benefit of late US billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Jean-Luc Brunel, a former modeling agent and associate of Jeffrey Epstein accused of supplying the financier with victims, has been found dead from an apparent suicide in a Paris jail.

Brunel, 75, was found hanging in his cell at the La Santé prison in Paris just 30 months after Epstein was found dead in his cell in a federal jail in New York City, a spokesperson for the French penitentiary administration confirmed to United Press International.

"The Paris prosecutor's office opened an investigation and is the only body authorized to communicate on the matter," the spokesperson said.

The Epstein associate, who headed the Karin Models agency before founding MC2 Model Management in the United States, was arrested at Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport in December 2020 and was charged with raping minors and sexual harassment.

Brunel's lawyers, Mathias Chichportich, Marianne Abrgrall and Christophe Ingrain, said in a statement to UPI that the modeling talent scout's decision to end his life "was not driven by guilt but by a deep sense of injustice."

"His distress was that of a man of 75 years old caught up in a media-judicial system that we should be questioning," the statement reads.

"Jean-Luc Brunel never stopped claiming his innocence and had made many efforts to prove it. A judge had released him a few months ago but he was then re-incarcerated in undignified conditions."

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Epstein's accusers, said in a statement on Twitter that she was disappointed that she would not be able to face him in court because of his death.

"The suicide of Jean-Luc Brunel, who abused me and countless girls and young women, ends another chapter," she said. "I'm disappointed that I wasn't able to face him in a final trial to hold him accountable, but gratified that I was able to testify in person last year to keep him in prison."

Giuffre, who has accused Epstein associate British Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was 17, has settled a lawsuit she filed against the royal on Tuesday for an undisclosed sum.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend who introduced the financier to Brunel, was convicted of five sex-trafficking counts in a federal court in New York City in December for conspiring to help Epstein recruit and sexually abuse underage girls.

