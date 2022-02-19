Advertisement
World News
Feb. 19, 2022 / 10:55 AM

Police arrest more than 100 COVID-19 mandate protesters in Ottawa, Canada

By Sommer Brokaw
Police arrest more than 100 COVID-19 mandate protesters in Ottawa, Canada
Police arrest a person Friday as they clear a protest by Canadian truck drivers over COVID-19 restrictions has led to gridlock, in Ottawa, Canada. Photo by Amru Salahuddien/EPA-EFE

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Police arrested more than 100 protesters involved in the so-called "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations in the Canadian capital of Ottawa which officials said turned violent.

The convoy protests begin in late January and were initially focused on the Canadian government's vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers, but have since expanded into a broader movement against public health measures to limit COVID-19 spread.

Advertisement

Police arrested more than 100 people and have towed 21 vehicles in the Ottawa demonstrations by the end of the day Friday, according to police.

Protests turned violent by Friday evening when the police department tweeted that the protesters were "assaulting officers" and "have attempted to remove officer's weapons."

RELATED Texas sues CDC to stop mask mandates on planes

One person was arrested after allegedly throwing a bicycle at a police horse, police added.

On Saturday, the Ottawa Police Service announced the arrest on Friday of Patrick King, 44, a main organizer in the "Freedom Convoy" protests in Ottawa.

Advertisement

The charges against King included mischief, counseling to commit mischief, counseling to commit the offense of disobeying a court order and counseling to commit the offense of obstructing police.

RELATED Washington, D.C., to end COVID-19 mask mandate, indoor vaccine rule

King was scheduled to appear in court later today.

Police also arrested two other protest organizers by early Friday.

Snow fell on Friday amid freezing temperatures, and police told CNN protests have become more tense recently as protesters have placed young children between them and police.

RELATED U.S. COVID-19 cases, deaths declining; states begin to ease restrictions

"Even through all the planning, it still shocks and surprises me that we are seeing children put in harm's way in the middle of a demonstration where a police operation is unfolding," Steve Bell, Ottawa's interim police chief, told CNN.

The police department issued notice to protesters Wednesday that the protests were unlawful as they have blocked streets in and around the parliament.

By late Thursday, police began arresting protesters to end about three weeks of protests.

Ottawa Police Service confirmed arrests early Friday, including two other protest organizers, Tamara Lich, 49, and Chris Barber, 46.

Lich was arrested on charge of counseling to commit mischief, and Barber was arrested on charges of counseling to commit mischief, counseling to commit the offense of disobeying a court order and counseling to commit the offense of obstructing police.

Advertisement

Convoy protesters also closed the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit for a week, disrupting auto companies by blocking trucks from moving auto parts between the countries.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act on Monday to allow the federal government to expand measures to end the protests and pointed out to CNN that some people in the United States were funding the protesters.

"We see that roughly half of the funding that is flowing to the barricaders here is coming from the United States," Trudeau told CNN. "The goal of all measures, including financial measures in the Emergencies Act, is to deal with the current threat only, and to get the situation fully under control."

U.S. officials are also concerned about a potential trucker convoy protest ahead of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on March 1, according to CNN.

Latest Headlines

Storm Eunice unleashes record-setting winds, widespread damage in Britain
World News // 6 minutes ago
Storm Eunice unleashes record-setting winds, widespread damage in Britain
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Storms Dudley and Eunice unloaded powerful winds and driving rain from Ireland to central parts of the continent, and impacts from Eunice are expected to last into the weekend.
Donbas leaders call for troop readiness; U.S. warns Russia moves toward attack
World News // 1 hour ago
Donbas leaders call for troop readiness; U.S. warns Russia moves toward attack
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Leaders in Russian-backed separatist regions of Ukraine called on general mobilization of military units Saturday as U.S. military officials warned Russia was moving into position to attack.
Six countries in Africa to begin manufacturing mRNA vaccines
World News // 13 hours ago
Six countries in Africa to begin manufacturing mRNA vaccines
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Six countries in Africa will receive technology that will allow them to manufacture mRNA vaccines for the continent after applying and being selected under a World Health Organization program.
Biden says he's 'convinced' Putin has made decision to invade Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Biden says he's 'convinced' Putin has made decision to invade Ukraine
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Friday he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine, citing information from intelligence reports.
LG Energy acquires NEC Energy Solutions
World News // 19 hours ago
LG Energy acquires NEC Energy Solutions
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (UPI) -- South Korea's electric vehicle battery maker LG Energy Solution announced it had acquired a 100% stake in NEC Energy Solutions, a U.S. grid battery integrator.
USDA allows imports of Mexican avocados to resume
World News // 20 hours ago
USDA allows imports of Mexican avocados to resume
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday that Mexican avocado imports have resumed after safety concerns were resolved.
UAE signs $100 billion bilateral trade deal with India
World News // 20 hours ago
UAE signs $100 billion bilateral trade deal with India
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- India and the United Arab Emirates signed a new, multibillion-dollar trade deal the two countries announced Friday.
Prince Harry doesn't feel safe bringing his children to Britain, lawyer says
World News // 22 hours ago
Prince Harry doesn't feel safe bringing his children to Britain, lawyer says
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Prince Harry doesn't feel safe bringing his children, Archie and Lilibet, to his home country without security, his attorney told a British court Friday.
Renault expects to make 300,000 fewer cars in 2022 due to global chip shortage
World News // 1 day ago
Renault expects to make 300,000 fewer cars in 2022 due to global chip shortage
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- French automarker Renault is looking at a production shortage of about 300,000 vehicles this year due to the global shortage in semiconductor chips, the company's chief executive said Friday.
U.N. agency is reviewing plan to discharge Fukushima nuclear plant water
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. agency is reviewing plan to discharge Fukushima nuclear plant water
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) task force of U.N. experts says it's committed to safety as it reviews a plan to release water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station into the sea.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

11 alleged Woo gang members charged for $4M COVID unemployment fraud scheme
11 alleged Woo gang members charged for $4M COVID unemployment fraud scheme
Lawyers for Texas death row prisoner say judge, DA have conflict of interest
Lawyers for Texas death row prisoner say judge, DA have conflict of interest
Biden says he's 'convinced' Putin has made decision to invade Ukraine
Biden says he's 'convinced' Putin has made decision to invade Ukraine
Six countries in Africa to begin manufacturing mRNA vaccines
Six countries in Africa to begin manufacturing mRNA vaccines
Judge gives ex-Minnesota cop Kim Potter 2 years in prison for death of Daunte Wright
Judge gives ex-Minnesota cop Kim Potter 2 years in prison for death of Daunte Wright
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement