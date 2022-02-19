Advertisement
Feb. 19, 2022 / 10:36 AM

Donbas leaders call for troop readiness; U.S. warns Russia moves toward attack

By Danielle Haynes
Residents of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic are placed in tents in a refugee camp in Rostov on Don, Rostov region, Russia, on Saturday. U.S. officials have described the Donetsk evacuation order as a false flag. Photo by Arkady Budnitsky/EPA-EFE

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Leaders in Russian-backed separatist regions of Ukraine called on general mobilization of military units Saturday as U.S. military officials warned Russia was moving into position to attack.

Russia's state-run Tass news agency reported that heads of the Lugansk People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic, both in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, issued the order for military preparedness. NBC News conformed the report.

The self-proclaimed quasi-states border Russia to the east and declared their independence from Ukraine after the 2014 revolution that saw the annexation of Crimea to Russia.

"General mobilization shall be announced on the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic," Lugansk leader Leonid Pasechnik said in a decree. "The People's Council of the LPR, the LPR government shall be immediately notified about the announcement of mobilization."

His decree ordered battle readiness for militia and military units, and banned men between the ages of 18 and 55 from leaving the region.

Donetsk leader Denis Pushilin, meanwhile, said the mobilization was meant to protect Donbas and the Russian people.

"I'm urging fellow citizens who are in the reserve to report to military conscription offices," he said in a video. "I have signed a decree on general mobilization today."

The U.S. government has described Pushilin's calls for an evacuation of the people of Donetsk as a false flag effort to trigger war. The leader ordered a "mass centralized departure of the population to the Russian Federation" Friday in a video posted online.

He said there was a buildup of Ukrainian troops and weapons ready to take control of the Donbas region and that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was prepared to order an invasion.

NPR and CNN reported that metadata indicates the video posted online appears to have been filmed Wednesday, despite Pushilin referencing Feb. 18 as "today."

"Announcements like these are further attempts to obscure through lies and disinformation that Russia is the aggressor in this conflict," an unnamed U.S. State Department official told NPR.

"This type of false flag operation is exactly what Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken highlighted in his remarks to the U.N. Security Council. It is also cynical and cruel to use human beings as pawns to distract the world from the fact that Russia is building up its forces in preparation for an attack."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday ordered officials to prepare for an influx of about 700,000 refugees, and Russian television showed buses of people from Donetsk arriving in Rostov. The Washington Post reported it's unclear how many people have evacuated to the city in southwestern Russia.

Russia said this week it's withdrawn some of its troops from the Ukrainian border, though Ukraine, the United States and NATO have denied seeing any evidence of this. The United States estimates that between 169,000 and 190,000 Russian or Russian-backed troops have amassed in and near Ukraine.

The mobilization decrees came as U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin warned Saturday that Russia was moving into a position to prepare for an invasion of Ukraine.

"They're uncoiling and now poised to strike," he said during an appearance in Vilnius, Lithuania, after meeting with Baltic leaders.

"If you look at the stance he is in today, it's apparent [Russian President Vladimir Putin] has made a decision and they are moving into the right positions to conduct an attack."

Austin repeated U.S. President Joe Biden's assertion Friday that he believes Putin has decided to attack Ukraine.

"As of this moment, I'm convinced he's made the decision. We have reason to believe that," Biden told reporters during remarks at the White House.

Still, Austin said he hasn't given up hope of a possible diplomatic solution to the tensions in Russia and Ukraine.

"I believe we should continue to try until the very last minute, until it's no longer possible," he said.

French officials, meanwhile, warned that no world leaders know for sure what Putin's plans are. The leaders of the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Canada, Italy, Poland, NATO and the European Union held a call Friday to discuss the issue.

"No leader said tonight that the invasion will or will not take place, we're talking about risk," an Élysée Palace source told reporters, according to CNN.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, in Germany for the Munich Security Conference, said the United States was prepared to levy financial penalties on Russia if it invades Ukraine.

"Let me be clear. I can say with absolute certainty if Russia further invades Ukraine, the United States, together with our allies and partners, will impost significant and unprecedented economic costs," Harris said.

Also at the security conference, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the EU has prepared sanctions against Russia, and not just a physical invasion will trigger them.

"It's not always the harshest reaction that is the best weapon or cuts hearts best," she said. "So, we have to take a closer look at the situation arising and assess it on that basis.

"As I said, the worst that could happen would be more interference. That would be the worst scenario really, and we will do whatever we can to avert this."

