Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 18, 2022 / 7:10 AM

Russia to carry out mock nuclear missile launches amid high concern over Ukraine

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Russia to carry out mock nuclear missile launches amid high concern over Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference in Moscow, Russia, on February 1. Putin will oversee nuclear missile tests on Saturday, the Kremlin said. Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- As tensions over Ukraine are the highest they have been, the Kremlin announced on Friday that Russia's military will conduct exercises this weekend that will include mock launches of nuclear missiles.

The Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will oversee the strategic missiles tests on Saturday, a day after suggesting that Moscow may be "forced" to take military action against Ukraine due to various security concerns.

Advertisement

The West and parts of Eastern Europe have been concerned for weeks about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, based partly on Kiev's aspiration to join NATO, the European defensive alliance created after World War II.

U.S. officials including President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have repeated dire warnings about a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Blinken cautioned the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, telling its members that the evidence very "clearly" shows Russian forces preparing for an incursion.

RELATED Senate passes resolution of support for Ukraine as invasion fears grow

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that Putin will likely be in the situation control room during the missiles tests, which the Kremlin is calling "strategic deterrence force drills" involving its nuclear forces.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned the U.N. Security Council in New York City on Thursday that Moscow is "clearly" preparing to attack Ukraine. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Advertisement

"Such drills and training launches, naturally, can't be held without the head of state," Peskov said, according to the state-run TASS news agency. "You know about the famous nuclear suitcase, the red button, and so on."

Russia's military said that the missile tests are not a response to the Ukraine crisis, and had already been planned. Peskov said he didn't know if Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who was expected to visit Russia on Friday and Saturday, will attend the launch.

RELATED Senate confirms Russia expert to Pentagon over Josh Hawley's objections

"[The drills are intended] to inspect the preparedness of military command centers, launch combat teams, the crews of combat ships and strategic missile carriers for accomplishing assigned missions and the reliability of the strategic nuclear and conventional forces' weapons," the defense ministry said, according to TASS.

On Thursday, the Kremlin said that Russia may be "forced to respond" militarily if the United States doesn't agree to Moscow's demands for binding security guarantees, including permanently barring Ukraine and Georgia -- two breakaway countries that were formerly a part of the Soviet Union -- from joining NATO.

The United States and NATO have flatly rejected Russia's demand to bar Ukraine from the alliance, saying that it's up to Ukraine alone to decide its own security needs. Before the Security Council on Thursday, Blinken accused Russia of attempting to create a reason to attack Ukraine.

Advertisement
RELATED Ukraine tensions hearken back to Cuban Missile Crisis

Latest Headlines

Video captures moment when massive flock of birds fall from the sky in Mexico
World News // 1 hour ago
Video captures moment when massive flock of birds fall from the sky in Mexico
Straight out of an eerie scene from a Hitchcock movie, scores of birds suddenly out of nowhere could be seen falling from the sky on a fairly calm day, many plummeting to their death.
Cargo ship carrying luxury cars abandoned after catching fire in North Atlantic
World News // 10 hours ago
Cargo ship carrying luxury cars abandoned after catching fire in North Atlantic
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The Felicity Ace, a 656 foot-long roll-on/roll-off car carrying ship, was abandoned in the Atlantic Ocean after catching fire while transporting luxury vehicles including Porsches and Volkswagens.
Dutch court says porn site can't post images of people without their permission
World News // 17 hours ago
Dutch court says porn site can't post images of people without their permission
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- In a landmark decision Thursday, the Court of Amsterdam has ordered a Dutch porn website to clear out nude images that were obtained and posted online without the express permission of the person in them.
Dutch PM apologizes for brutality during 1945-1949 Indonesian war
World News // 18 hours ago
Dutch PM apologizes for brutality during 1945-1949 Indonesian war
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized for the systematic and widespread violence exercised by the Netherlands during the 1945-49 Indonesian war of independence.
Russia expels deputy chief of U.S. embassy in Moscow
World News // 20 hours ago
Russia expels deputy chief of U.S. embassy in Moscow
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The State Department confirmed Thursday that Russia expelled Bart Gorman, the deputy chief of the mission at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.
Bulgarian EU lawmaker faces punishment after giving 'fascist salute'
World News // 21 hours ago
Bulgarian EU lawmaker faces punishment after giving 'fascist salute'
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- European Union officials are considering punishment for a right-wing Bulgarian lawmaker after he appeared to give a Nazi-type salute as he left European Parliament on Wednesday.
Emmanuel Macron announces French troops will leave Mali
World News // 22 hours ago
Emmanuel Macron announces French troops will leave Mali
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday that French troops are leaving Mali after African leaders met in Paris to discuss plans on how to fight a continued jihadist uprising in the Sahel region.
South Korean semiconductor maker SK hynix develops new AI chip
World News // 23 hours ago
South Korean semiconductor maker SK hynix develops new AI chip
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (UPI) -- South Korean semiconductor maker SK hynix said it has developed a smart memory chip with computing capabilities, dubbed processing in memory, or PIM.
At least 13 dead in India after falling into well at wedding celebration
World News // 1 day ago
At least 13 dead in India after falling into well at wedding celebration
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- More than a dozen people were killed at a wedding in northern India when a slab of concrete buckled and sent them plummeting down a well, authorities said Thursday.
Extreme rain, mudslides in Brazil kill at least 78 people
World News // 1 day ago
Extreme rain, mudslides in Brazil kill at least 78 people
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Powerful mudslides swept through a mountainous region north of Rio de Janeiro Wednesday and killed at least 78 people, though local authorities warn the death toll could rise.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Consumer Reports chooses Mustang Mach-E as top EV pick
Consumer Reports chooses Mustang Mach-E as top EV pick
Cargo ship carrying luxury cars abandoned after catching fire in North Atlantic
Cargo ship carrying luxury cars abandoned after catching fire in North Atlantic
On witness stand, accused ex-Minneapolis cop says George Floyd was difficult to restrain
On witness stand, accused ex-Minneapolis cop says George Floyd was difficult to restrain
D.C. suit accusing Trump inaugural committee of misuse of funds to go to trial
D.C. suit accusing Trump inaugural committee of misuse of funds to go to trial
Melania Trump unveils NFT collection marking 'iconic' moments of Trump presidency
Melania Trump unveils NFT collection marking 'iconic' moments of Trump presidency
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement