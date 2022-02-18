Russia to carry out mock nuclear missile launches amid high concern over Ukraine

1/4

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference in Moscow, Russia, on February 1. Putin will oversee nuclear missile tests on Saturday, the Kremlin said. Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- As tensions over Ukraine are the highest they have been, the Kremlin announced on Friday that Russia's military will conduct exercises this weekend that will include mock launches of nuclear missiles. The Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will oversee the strategic missiles tests on Saturday, a day after suggesting that Moscow may be "forced" to take military action against Ukraine due to various security concerns. Advertisement

The West and parts of Eastern Europe have been concerned for weeks about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, based partly on Kiev's aspiration to join NATO, the European defensive alliance created after World War II.

U.S. officials including President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have repeated dire warnings about a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Blinken cautioned the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, telling its members that the evidence very "clearly" shows Russian forces preparing for an incursion.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that Putin will likely be in the situation control room during the missiles tests, which the Kremlin is calling "strategic deterrence force drills" involving its nuclear forces.

"Such drills and training launches, naturally, can't be held without the head of state," Peskov said, according to the state-run TASS news agency. "You know about the famous nuclear suitcase, the red button, and so on."

Russia's military said that the missile tests are not a response to the Ukraine crisis, and had already been planned. Peskov said he didn't know if Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who was expected to visit Russia on Friday and Saturday, will attend the launch.

"[The drills are intended] to inspect the preparedness of military command centers, launch combat teams, the crews of combat ships and strategic missile carriers for accomplishing assigned missions and the reliability of the strategic nuclear and conventional forces' weapons," the defense ministry said, according to TASS.

On Thursday, the Kremlin said that Russia may be "forced to respond" militarily if the United States doesn't agree to Moscow's demands for binding security guarantees, including permanently barring Ukraine and Georgia -- two breakaway countries that were formerly a part of the Soviet Union -- from joining NATO.

The United States and NATO have flatly rejected Russia's demand to bar Ukraine from the alliance, saying that it's up to Ukraine alone to decide its own security needs. Before the Security Council on Thursday, Blinken accused Russia of attempting to create a reason to attack Ukraine.

