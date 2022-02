British authorities said they're looking for 40-year-old Daniel Joslin for failing to comply with the terms of his sex offender status. Photo courtesy Metropolitan Police

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- British police said Friday that they're searching for a registered sex offender who skipped bail and who they consider to be a risk to women and young girls. Police said they have launched a manhunt for the accused abuser, 40-year-old Daniel Joslin. Officials said he was last seen in east London, but could be anywhere in Britain. Advertisement

Authorities say that Joslin is wanted for failing to comply with sex offender notification rules and breaching bail. They added that he may be using one of a number of aliases.

Joslin was jailed a decade ago for sexually abusing a teenage girl in Britain after grooming her for four years on social media.

"He has previously targeted young women and girls and is considered to be a risk to both," Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The search for Joslin came just days after British authorities were involved in a different manhunt for another sex offender.

The sex offender in that hunt, Paul Robson, had escaped from an open prison in Lincolnshire. Robson, 56, was serving a life sentence for attempted rape and indecent assault and police said that he was a "particular danger to women and young children."

Authorities caught up with Robson on Thursday after he spent four days on the run.