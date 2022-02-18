Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 18, 2022 / 9:48 AM

Millions in Britain under 'red alert' warnings as Eunice brings 100-mph winds

By Clyde Hughes
Millions in Britain under 'red alert' warnings as Eunice brings 100-mph winds
A fallen tree, brought down by strong winds during Storm Eunice, is seen in London, Britain, on Friday. Forecasters said that some gusts exceeded 100 mph. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Officials are urging people across Britain to stay indoors and cancel travel plans on Friday as the second major windstorm this week is set to batter northern Europe with strong winds over 100 mph.

Forecasters say the storm, named Eunice, is packing hurricane-force gusts strong enough to topple trees and send large pieces of debris flying through the air.

Advertisement

So far, the storm has cut power to thousands of homes in parts of Britain, including southern England and Wales. Millions of people are under severe weather warnings.

Officials in London urged residents to stay home because of the hazardous conditions in what was being called the country's worst storm in decades. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said residents should not travel "unless absolutely essential," according to the Evening Standard.

RELATED Storm could bring snow chances for Eastern Seaboard next week

Officials issued a red alert warning, which means the storm poses a risk to life. The alert was set to continue until at least mid-Friday afternoon.

There is fear that Eunice could cause "significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds."

Extremely strong winds on Friday caused the cancellation of schools and a number of commercial flights and trains in Britain.

Advertisement
RELATED Forecasters tracking a storm threat for Beijing

At least 65 flights arriving and departing at London's Heathrow Airport were canceled Friday due to the winds and more than 100 have been delayed.

Several planes coming in to land at Heathrow struggled with the strong winds, including one British Airways flight that was nearly blown onto its side during landing.

Network Rail reported that a fallen tree blocked one line between London and Surrey. All trains in Wales were halted and the M48 Severn Bridge between England and Wales was closed in both directions.

RELATED Snowplow driver fired over 'grossly negligent behavior' on Ohio highway

Eunice is the second named storm to threaten Europe this week. The other, Dudley, brought strong winds to various parts, including northern England and Scotland, and is blamed for several deaths.

Scenes from the season's snow and ice

Rainfall and warmer weather brings a low fog to a snowy Central Park near the Bethesda Fountain and Terrace in New York City on February 3, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Ukraine separatists evacuate civilians as Ukrainian crisis intensifies
World News // 16 minutes ago
Ukraine separatists evacuate civilians as Ukrainian crisis intensifies
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Ukrainian separatists have started evacuating civilians as shelling between them and Ukrainian forces intensify, hinting to another escalation that could lead to a Russian invasion as President Joe Biden and Vice Preside
Greek ferry fire leaves a dozen missing, two trapped aboard
World News // 40 minutes ago
Greek ferry fire leaves a dozen missing, two trapped aboard
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Greek rescuers were scrambling to save two people trapped aboard a ferry and locate at least a dozen others that were missing hours after it caught fire Friday morning off the coast of the island Corfu.
Police begin arresting 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Canadian capital
World News // 1 hour ago
Police begin arresting 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Canadian capital
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Canadian authorities began arresting protesters in Ottawa early Friday who were involved in the "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations, including two of the main organizers.
India court sentences 38 people to die for 2008 Islamist bombing attacks
World News // 2 hours ago
India court sentences 38 people to die for 2008 Islamist bombing attacks
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- An India court on Friday sentenced more than three dozen people to death for a string of bombings almost 15 years ago that killed more than 50 people in the western part of the country.
British police hunt for fugitive sex offender for second time this week
World News // 2 hours ago
British police hunt for fugitive sex offender for second time this week
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- British police said Friday that they're searching for a registered sex offender who skipped bail and who they consider to be a risk to women and young girls.
Russia to carry out mock nuclear missile launches amid high concern over Ukraine
World News // 4 hours ago
Russia to carry out mock nuclear missile launches amid high concern over Ukraine
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- As tensions over Ukraine are the highest they have been, the Kremlin announced on Friday that Russia's military will conduct exercises this weekend that will include mock launches of nuclear missiles.
Video captures moment when massive flock of birds fall from the sky in Mexico
World News // 4 hours ago
Video captures moment when massive flock of birds fall from the sky in Mexico
Straight out of an eerie scene from a Hitchcock movie, scores of birds suddenly out of nowhere could be seen falling from the sky on a fairly calm day, many plummeting to their death.
Cargo ship carrying luxury cars abandoned after catching fire in North Atlantic
World News // 13 hours ago
Cargo ship carrying luxury cars abandoned after catching fire in North Atlantic
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The Felicity Ace, a 656 foot-long roll-on/roll-off car carrying ship, was abandoned in the Atlantic Ocean after catching fire while transporting luxury vehicles including Porsches and Volkswagens.
Dutch court says porn site can't post images of people without their permission
World News // 20 hours ago
Dutch court says porn site can't post images of people without their permission
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- In a landmark decision Thursday, the Court of Amsterdam has ordered a Dutch porn website to clear out nude images that were obtained and posted online without the express permission of the person in them.
Dutch PM apologizes for brutality during 1945-1949 Indonesian war
World News // 21 hours ago
Dutch PM apologizes for brutality during 1945-1949 Indonesian war
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized for the systematic and widespread violence exercised by the Netherlands during the 1945-49 Indonesian war of independence.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Consumer Reports chooses Mustang Mach-E as top EV pick
Consumer Reports chooses Mustang Mach-E as top EV pick
Cargo ship carrying luxury cars abandoned after catching fire in North Atlantic
Cargo ship carrying luxury cars abandoned after catching fire in North Atlantic
D.C. suit accusing Trump inaugural committee of misuse of funds to go to trial
D.C. suit accusing Trump inaugural committee of misuse of funds to go to trial
Melania Trump unveils NFT collection marking 'iconic' moments of Trump presidency
Melania Trump unveils NFT collection marking 'iconic' moments of Trump presidency
On witness stand, accused ex-Minneapolis cop says George Floyd was difficult to restrain
On witness stand, accused ex-Minneapolis cop says George Floyd was difficult to restrain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement