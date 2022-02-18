Millions in Britain under 'red alert' warnings as Eunice brings 100-mph winds

A fallen tree, brought down by strong winds during Storm Eunice, is seen in London, Britain, on Friday. Forecasters said that some gusts exceeded 100 mph. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Officials are urging people across Britain to stay indoors and cancel travel plans on Friday as the second major windstorm this week is set to batter northern Europe with strong winds over 100 mph. Forecasters say the storm, named Eunice, is packing hurricane-force gusts strong enough to topple trees and send large pieces of debris flying through the air. Advertisement

So far, the storm has cut power to thousands of homes in parts of Britain, including southern England and Wales. Millions of people are under severe weather warnings.

Officials in London urged residents to stay home because of the hazardous conditions in what was being called the country's worst storm in decades. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said residents should not travel "unless absolutely essential," according to the Evening Standard.

Officials issued a red alert warning, which means the storm poses a risk to life. The alert was set to continue until at least mid-Friday afternoon.

There is fear that Eunice could cause "significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds."

Extremely strong winds on Friday caused the cancellation of schools and a number of commercial flights and trains in Britain.

At least 65 flights arriving and departing at London's Heathrow Airport were canceled Friday due to the winds and more than 100 have been delayed.

Several planes coming in to land at Heathrow struggled with the strong winds, including one British Airways flight that was nearly blown onto its side during landing.

Network Rail reported that a fallen tree blocked one line between London and Surrey. All trains in Wales were halted and the M48 Severn Bridge between England and Wales was closed in both directions.

Eunice is the second named storm to threaten Europe this week. The other, Dudley, brought strong winds to various parts, including northern England and Scotland, and is blamed for several deaths.

