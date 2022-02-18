Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 18, 2022 / 6:49 AM

Video captures moment when massive flock of birds fall from the sky in Mexico

By Marianne Mizera, Accuweather.com

Feb. 18 -- Straight out of an eerie scene from a Hitchcock movie, scores of birds suddenly out of nowhere could be seen falling from the sky on a fairly calm day, many plummeting to their death.

The strange event was captured on a home security camera in the city of Cuauhtemoc in Chihuahua, Mexico. The footage showed a rush of hundreds of yellow-headed blackbirds in a flash spiraling out of control to the ground in a residential neighborhood during the early-morning hours of Feb. 7.

Advertisement

Many of the discombobulated birds were able to quickly gain flight again and take off, but others died after crashing into houses, cars and each other or hitting the pavement hard with great speed.

Residents came out of their homes later that morning to find to their surprise dozens of dead bird carcasses littering the street in the Alvaro Obregón neighborhood. People immediately began posting videos of the dead birds on social media.

Advertisement
RELATED Eight-year study shows lead poisoning in nearly half of U.S. bald eagles

It remains a mystery as to what exactly caused scores of birds to suddenly drop in a flash from the sky, although many locals and experts have speculated what might have disoriented or scared the birds to such an extent.

The weather at the time of the incident was rather calm with temperatures in the mid-40s.

RELATED Raccoon crashes through ceiling of Louisiana State University dining hall

A local veterinarian who was called in by authorities to examine the scene speculated that the birds may have become overwhelmed and disoriented from inhaling toxic fumes or coming into contact with electrical power lines that overloaded and unleashed a massive "electric discharge," forcing them to plummet, according to local media outlet Reporte Cuauhtémoc.

A radio station in Mexico, La Ranchera de Cuauhtemoc, reported that the birds were apparently flying at a high speed when they lost stability and collided into one another, causing blows strong enough to kill some of them.

Dr. Andrew Farnsworth, a senior research associate at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, said he believes a more plausible explanation is that a predator or a loud disruptive sound spooked the birds.

RELATED Man killed in Sydney shark attack

What caused the birds to behave so wildly, an event he called "fascinating and frightening," may be something biological, chemical or environmental in nature.

Advertisement

There's also "a slim chance it's meteorological, like a microburst. But the biological, chemical, meteorological, and electromagnetic explanations are likely to be far far less likely than the predator attack, or the disruptive sound," Farnsworth told AccuWeather, adding that "given the response and speed of the birds' behaviors," a predator is the most likely culprit.

But, he maintained, "the event is so extreme and odd that's it's hard to explain."

RELATED Mystery emu on the loose in Virginia

This species of blackbirds, about 8 to 10 inches in length, is known to migrate from northern Canada to northern Mexico where they spend the winter. And they're known to form huge flocks, hence the large number of birds falling from the sky in the video.

Such incidents of mass bird deaths are not uncommon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and occur at least once a week. Most notable are the deaths that occurred at least three consecutive years on New Year's Eve between 2009 and 2011 when thousands of red-winged blackbirds dropped from the sky, both times in Beebe, Arkansas. In the 2009 incident, a state ornithologist reviewing radar images determined that rogue, professional-grade fireworks in neighborhood celebrations were the cause, The Christian Science Monitor reported.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Russia to carry out mock nuclear missile launches amid high concern over Ukraine
World News // 54 minutes ago
Russia to carry out mock nuclear missile launches amid high concern over Ukraine
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- As tensions over Ukraine are the highest they have been, the Kremlin announced on Friday that Russia's military will conduct exercises this weekend that will include mock launches of nuclear missiles.
Cargo ship carrying luxury cars abandoned after catching fire in North Atlantic
World News // 9 hours ago
Cargo ship carrying luxury cars abandoned after catching fire in North Atlantic
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The Felicity Ace, a 656 foot-long roll-on/roll-off car carrying ship, was abandoned in the Atlantic Ocean after catching fire while transporting luxury vehicles including Porsches and Volkswagens.
Dutch court says porn site can't post images of people without their permission
World News // 17 hours ago
Dutch court says porn site can't post images of people without their permission
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- In a landmark decision Thursday, the Court of Amsterdam has ordered a Dutch porn website to clear out nude images that were obtained and posted online without the express permission of the person in them.
Dutch PM apologizes for brutality during 1945-1949 Indonesian war
World News // 18 hours ago
Dutch PM apologizes for brutality during 1945-1949 Indonesian war
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized for the systematic and widespread violence exercised by the Netherlands during the 1945-49 Indonesian war of independence.
Russia expels deputy chief of U.S. embassy in Moscow
World News // 20 hours ago
Russia expels deputy chief of U.S. embassy in Moscow
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The State Department confirmed Thursday that Russia expelled Bart Gorman, the deputy chief of the mission at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.
Bulgarian EU lawmaker faces punishment after giving 'fascist salute'
World News // 21 hours ago
Bulgarian EU lawmaker faces punishment after giving 'fascist salute'
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- European Union officials are considering punishment for a right-wing Bulgarian lawmaker after he appeared to give a Nazi-type salute as he left European Parliament on Wednesday.
Emmanuel Macron announces French troops will leave Mali
World News // 22 hours ago
Emmanuel Macron announces French troops will leave Mali
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday that French troops are leaving Mali after African leaders met in Paris to discuss plans on how to fight a continued jihadist uprising in the Sahel region.
South Korean semiconductor maker SK hynix develops new AI chip
World News // 23 hours ago
South Korean semiconductor maker SK hynix develops new AI chip
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (UPI) -- South Korean semiconductor maker SK hynix said it has developed a smart memory chip with computing capabilities, dubbed processing in memory, or PIM.
At least 13 dead in India after falling into well at wedding celebration
World News // 1 day ago
At least 13 dead in India after falling into well at wedding celebration
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- More than a dozen people were killed at a wedding in northern India when a slab of concrete buckled and sent them plummeting down a well, authorities said Thursday.
Extreme rain, mudslides in Brazil kill at least 78 people
World News // 1 day ago
Extreme rain, mudslides in Brazil kill at least 78 people
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Powerful mudslides swept through a mountainous region north of Rio de Janeiro Wednesday and killed at least 78 people, though local authorities warn the death toll could rise.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Consumer Reports chooses Mustang Mach-E as top EV pick
Consumer Reports chooses Mustang Mach-E as top EV pick
Cargo ship carrying luxury cars abandoned after catching fire in North Atlantic
Cargo ship carrying luxury cars abandoned after catching fire in North Atlantic
On witness stand, accused ex-Minneapolis cop says George Floyd was difficult to restrain
On witness stand, accused ex-Minneapolis cop says George Floyd was difficult to restrain
D.C. suit accusing Trump inaugural committee of misuse of funds to go to trial
D.C. suit accusing Trump inaugural committee of misuse of funds to go to trial
Melania Trump unveils NFT collection marking 'iconic' moments of Trump presidency
Melania Trump unveils NFT collection marking 'iconic' moments of Trump presidency
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement