The USDA said Friday avocado imports from Mexico are resuming after a security concern for USDA inspectors in Mexico was resolved. Photo by Iwaro/Pixabay

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday that Mexican avocado imports have resumed after safety concerns were resolved. The USDA temporarily suspended imports of avocados from Mexico after an inspector for the USDA at a plant in the state of Michoacán received a threatening call to his cell phone on Feb. 11.

The USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said in a press statement Friday that it worked closely with the U.S. Embassy in Mexico's Regional Security Officer, Mexico's national plant protection organization (SENASICA), and the Association of Avocado Producers and Packers Exporters of Mexico to enhance safety for USDA inspectors.

Michoacán is the largest producer of avocados in the world. It's also the home of drug trafficking cartels.

The USDA said it's appreciative of the positive, collaborative relationship between the United States and Mexico that made resolution of this issue possible in a timely manner.

In 2021, according to the USDA, the U.S. imported $3 billion dollars worth of avocados, with $2.8 billion of that coming from Mexico.