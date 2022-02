People gather for a rally in support of Ukrainian sovereignty at the United Nations on Thursday. Ukrainian separatists started evacuating civilians from a region of the country on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Ukrainian separatists have started evacuating civilians as shelling between them and Ukrainian forces intensifies, hinting at another escalation that could lead to a Russian invasion as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris continue diplomacy efforts. Denis Pushilin, head of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic, announced the evacuation on social media. Advertisement

He charged that Ukrainian leaders are planning a military assault on the region where Russia has support the operations of the separatists.

Biden will hold talks with other Western leaders Friday about the Russia-Ukrainian crisis Friday as Harris travels to Germany in her most challenging foreign visit to date. Biden and Harris will use their 11th-hour efforts to prevent a Russian attack on Ukraine.

In the meantime, Harris will lead the U.S. delegation at the Munich Security Conference with the Ukrainian border crisis being the No. 1 topic of discussion.

Harris is expected to push how devastating an invasion would be for Ukraine and how the West must respond in unison.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who took the United States' side of the controversy to the United Nations on Thursday, will attend the conference as well.