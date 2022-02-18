Prince Harry doesn't feel safe bringing his children to Britain, lawyer says

1/5

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are hesitant to return to Britain without security in place.

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Prince Harry doesn't feel safe bringing his children, Archie and Lilibet, to his home country without security, his attorney told a British court Friday. The preliminary hearing, which Harry didn't attend physically, was held for the purpose of reinstating protection for the family. Advertisement

Without government-funded security nor the right to hire private security in Britain without permission, the former royal is fighting with courts to gain private security.

"This claim is about the fact that the claimant does not feel safe when he is in the U.K. given the security arrangements that were applied to him in June 2021 and will continue to be applied to him if he decides to come back," said the Duke of Sussex's attorney Shaheed Fatima, according to People News.

When Meghan Markle and Harry stepped down from their royal duties in January 2020, they also lost their taxpayer-funded police protection.

While living in Los Angeles, the couple paid for private security.

Last month, Harry filed a legal challenge against a decision by the British government preventing him from personally paying for police protection while visiting the country.

Harry said that he wanted to pay for police protection but wouldn't be able to without permission from the British Home Office.

The Royal Courts of Justice were told that both sides agreed that matters concerning security arrangements for public figures should remain confidential.

Harry has said that he wants his children to see his friends and family in his home.

His concerns follow an incident in 2021 when he returned to London for the unveiling of a statue of his late mother, Diana, and his car was reportedly chased by photographers.

The Home Office argued on Friday that protective security for the prince will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis due to his "exceptional status."