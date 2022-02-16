Trending
World News
Feb. 16, 2022 / 8:24 AM

Top European court says money can be withheld from EU members for violations of law

By Clyde Hughes
Top European court says money can be withheld from EU members for violations of law
Wednesday's court's decision was a blow to Hungary and Poland, which took legal action against the European Parliament and the EU Council a year ago. File Photo by symbiot/Shutterstock

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The European Union's Court of Justice said in a landmark ruling Wednesday that the bloc has the right to keep certain payments from members -- such as Poland and Hungary -- for violations of the EU's rule of law.

The decision establishes a precedent that allows the 27-member alliance to withhold funding from certain members if it's determined that they breach laws or legal principles.

Some in the alliance have complained that democratic standards have been eroding in both Poland and Hungary, which were formerly part of the Soviet-era Eastern Bloc. While the countries continue to receive EU funds, they have been criticized for undermining independent processes.

"The court points out that compliance by the member states with the common values on which the European Union is founded -- which have been identified and are shared by the member states and which define the very identity of the European Union as a legal order common to those states," the court said in its ruling.

"Such as the rule of law and solidarity, justifies the mutual trust between those states. Since that compliance is a condition for the enjoyment of all the rights deriving from the application of the treaties to a member state, the European Union must be able to defend those values, within the limits of its powers."

The court's decision was a blow to Hungary and Poland, which took legal action against the European Parliament and the EU Council a year ago.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a constant critic of the EU, is seeking to remain in power in Hungary's elections in April.

The tension between the alliance Poland reached its peak last October when Warsaw's Constitutional Tribunal ruled that Polish laws take precedence over laws of the European Union.

