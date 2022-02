The 162-foot Spanish fishing vessel Villa de Pitanxo was carrying 16 people from Spain, five from Peru and three from Ghana when it sank on Tuesday, officials said. Photo courtesy SASEMAR/Twitter

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Nearly a dozen people have drowned in the Atlantic Ocean and several others are missing after a Spanish fishing boat sank off the eastern Canadian coast, authorities said. The vessel Villa de Pitanxo was about 300 miles off the coast of Newfoundland on Tuesday when it capsized, maritime officials said. The boat had been carrying two dozen people. Advertisement

Authorities said at least 10 people died. Canadian officials said that so far there are just three survivors.

The 162-foot vessel was carrying 16 people from Spain, five from Peru and three from Ghana.

"All we can do is pray," one relative told El Pais.

"We found out about the accident from a friend and the media, because the company didn't warn us," said another.

Officials said two helicopters, an airplane, fishing boats and a Canadian-based frigate are involved in the search.