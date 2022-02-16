Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 16, 2022 / 7:13 PM

American prisoner in Russia says he's been denied care for tuberculosis

By Calley Hair
American prisoner in Russia says he's been denied care for tuberculosis
Joey Reed joins representatives during a July 29 news conference calling for the release of his son, Trevor Reed, a former U.S. Marine, who has been detained since 2019 in a Russian prison. A spokesperson for the family said Wednesday that Reed was exposed to tuberculosis by another prisoner and is being denied treatment. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- An American who's been detained in Russia for the past two years said he's being denied medical treatment after exposure to tuberculosis in prison, a spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Moscow announced on Wednesday.

Trevor Reed, 30, reports that he is coughing up blood.

Advertisement

"In December #TrevorReed had prolonged exposure to another prisoner with active tuberculosis. Trevor now reports he is coughing up blood and has not received medical care for it. @mfa_russia give Trevor proper medical treatment; better yet, release him," the spokesperson, Jason Rebholz, wrote on Twitter.

Jonathan Franks, a spokesperson for Reed's family, told CNN that Reed "was subjected to a lengthy, close-contact exposure to a prisoner who had active TB in December. That prisoner became gravely ill shortly after his encounter with Trevor.

RELATED Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

"Despite beginning post-exposure prophylaxis for other inmates, Russian authorities have refused to do the same for Trevor and have thus far refused to test him."

"Trevor continues to complain about pain in his chest (related to breathing, not his heart) and authorities continue to refuse him any medical treatment whatsoever," Franks continued. "Any suggestion by Russian authorities that they have provided Trevor meaningful medical care is patently false."

Advertisement

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service have not responded to CNN's request for comment.

RELATED Ukrainian President Zelensky says no evidence Russia withdrawing troops

Wednesday's announcement, which surfaced in the midst of ongoing tension between Washington, D.C., and Moscow, heightened concern over how detained Americans are treated in Russian prisons.

Reed is a former U.S. Marine who was convicted of drunkenly assaulting a Russian police officer in 2020. He was sentenced to nine years in prison. A fellow former Marine, Paul Whelan, had been convicted of espionage in a Russian court just one month prior and sentenced to 16 years.

RELATED Ex-USMC captain given 210 years in prison for sexually abusing girls in Cambodia

Latest Headlines

Man killed in Sydney shark attack
World News // 1 hour ago
Man killed in Sydney shark attack
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A man in Sydney on Wednesday was fatally attacked by a shark estimated to be up to 16 feet long, according to local authorities.
Ukrainian President Zelensky says no evidence Russia withdrawing troops
World News // 13 hours ago
Ukrainian President Zelensky says no evidence Russia withdrawing troops
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said he hasn't seen evidence of Russia withdrawing troops from the two countries' border despite Moscow's assertion otherwise.
Ottawa police distribute written notices telling trucker protesters to leave
World News // 6 hours ago
Ottawa police distribute written notices telling trucker protesters to leave
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Ottawa police Wednesday began distributing written notices to truckers protesting Canadian COVID-19 restrictions telling them they must leave the area now.
6.2 magnitude earthquake in Guatemala kills at least 1
World News // 6 hours ago
6.2 magnitude earthquake in Guatemala kills at least 1
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A 6.2-magitude earthquake early Wednesday rocked Guatemala, causing at least one death and landslides in the Central American country.
Judge gives eco-terrorist 8 years in prison for failed bombing in Scotland
World News // 8 hours ago
Judge gives eco-terrorist 8 years in prison for failed bombing in Scotland
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- An eco-terrorist who planted a bomb at a popular tourist district in Scotland a few years ago -- which failed to detonate -- was sentenced on Wednesday to more than eight years in prison.
Met Police announce probe into Prince Charles foundation's cash-for-honor scandal
World News // 9 hours ago
Met Police announce probe into Prince Charles foundation's cash-for-honor scandal
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- London's Metropolitan Police announced Wednesday they are investigating a "cash-for-honors" scheme linking a billionaire Saudi national with Prince Charles's foundation.
At least 10 dead after Spanish fishing boat sinks off Canadian coast
World News // 11 hours ago
At least 10 dead after Spanish fishing boat sinks off Canadian coast
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- At least 10 people have drowned in the Atlantic Ocean and several others are missing after a Spanish fishing boat sank off the eastern Canadian coast, authorities said.
Top European court says money can be withheld from EU members for violations of law
World News // 12 hours ago
Top European court says money can be withheld from EU members for violations of law
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The European Union's Court of Justice said in a landmark ruling Wednesday that the bloc has the right to keep certain payments from members -- such as Poland and Hungary -- for violations of the EU's rule of law.
New Zealand passes law to ban conversion therapy
World News // 19 hours ago
New Zealand passes law to ban conversion therapy
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- New Zealand lawmakers on Tuesday overwhelming passed legislation to ban the widely discredited practice of attempting to forcibly change the sexual orientation of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals.
Ukrainian government websites, banks hit with cyberattack
World News // 22 hours ago
Ukrainian government websites, banks hit with cyberattack
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Ukraine's data security agency on Tuesday said the websites for its Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces, as well as the banks Privatbank and Oschandbank, were subjects of a cyberattack.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian government websites, banks hit with cyberattack
Ukrainian government websites, banks hit with cyberattack
11 states under threat of severe weather this week
11 states under threat of severe weather this week
6.2 magnitude earthquake in Guatemala kills at least 1
6.2 magnitude earthquake in Guatemala kills at least 1
Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says
Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says
Ukrainian President Zelensky says no evidence Russia withdrawing troops
Ukrainian President Zelensky says no evidence Russia withdrawing troops
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement