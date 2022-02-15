Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 15, 2022 / 10:33 AM

Tigray conflict: Ethiopia lawmakers end state of emergency 3 months early

By UPI Staff
1/4
Tigray conflict: Ethiopia lawmakers end state of emergency 3 months early
A woman wipes away tears during an event marking the one-year anniversary of the civil war in Tigray, in the capital of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 3, 2021. File Photo by EPA-EFE

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Lawmakers in Ethiopia voted on Tuesday to cut short the country's state of emergency -- which was imposed last fall when rebel Tigray fighters began to threaten the capital Addis Ababa -- in a move that may signal progress in mediation efforts to end a civil war that's now in its second year.

The emergency was declared last November when Tigray fighters made key advances in the northern part of the country, coming close to Addis Ababa. Mediation efforts have been going for weeks to end the fighting.

Advertisement

Tuesday's decision by Ethiopian Parliament to end the emergency about three months early came after the move was approved at the cabinet level in the government.

There is still fighting in the Afar region and officials say Tigray, the origin of the war, remains cut off from humanitarian aid.

The end of the national emergency is effective immediately.

Declaring the emergency allowed gave the Ethiopian government broad powers, including searching homes without a warrant and detaining people without charging them with a crime. It also allowed for curfews and military takeovers in key locations.

The United Nations has declared a humanitarian crisis in northern Ethiopia, where the fighting has killed thousands of civilians and aid workers and displaced more than 2 million people. Tens of thousands are at risk of starvation, aid workers have said.

Advertisement

The fighting, which is rooted in decades of tensions between regional leaders and the national government in Addis Ababa, began in November 2020.

Read More

Report: Severe hunger affects 40% of Tigray region Biden cites Tigray civilian deaths in call with Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken begins five-day Africa tour in Kenya

Latest Headlines

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny faces new trial
World News // 42 minutes ago
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny faces new trial
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin's most ardent opposition leader Alexei Navalny could face 15 more years in prison on an embezzlement charge in a new trial that started Tuesday.
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Moscow says it's ordered some troops to return to bases
World News // 3 hours ago
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Moscow says it's ordered some troops to return to bases
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Russia's defense ministry said on Tuesday that some troops participating in war exercises would return to their bases -- easing some concern about a possible invasion of Ukraine.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett becomes first Israeli leader to visit Bahrain
World News // 16 hours ago
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett becomes first Israeli leader to visit Bahrain
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday became the first Israeli leader to make an official visit to Bahrain.
1 dead, several sickened by spiked champagne at Germany bar, officials say
World News // 16 hours ago
1 dead, several sickened by spiked champagne at Germany bar, officials say
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A man died and several others became ill in Germany over the weekend after they drank champagne that had been spiked with a contaminant, authorities said Monday.
Aides say Zelensky's remarks on Ukraine invasion date were 'ironic'
World News // 1 day ago
Aides say Zelensky's remarks on Ukraine invasion date were 'ironic'
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Aides to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky clarified a statement made Monday as "ironic" in which he declared he had been "told" a Russian invasion would be launched on Wednesday.
U.S. temporarily suspends Mexican avocado imports
World News // 18 hours ago
U.S. temporarily suspends Mexican avocado imports
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture suspended imports of avocados from Mexico just one day before a commercial for them was set to air during the Super Bowl.
Late British diplomat's wife tells inquest of husband's difficult working conditions
World News // 19 hours ago
Late British diplomat's wife tells inquest of husband's difficult working conditions
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The widow of a British diplomat working with the government's coronavirus task force told an inquest Monday that he worked under extreme stress and felt "totally unprotected" from its demands.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan announces increase in bus, tube fares
World News // 21 hours ago
London Mayor Sadiq Khan announces increase in bus, tube fares
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday announced the largest increases in Transport For London tube and bus fares in the past decade.
French police shoot knife-wielding man dead at Paris' Gare du Nord station
World News // 22 hours ago
French police shoot knife-wielding man dead at Paris' Gare du Nord station
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A man was shot dead by police at Paris' Gare du Nord station on Monday morning after threatening an officer.
Google, Netflix fined over 'unfair' subscription practices in South Korea
World News // 23 hours ago
Google, Netflix fined over 'unfair' subscription practices in South Korea
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Google, Netflix and three other video streaming services were fined for "unfair" subscription practices in South Korea.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Full autopsy report reveals new details of Brian Laundrie's death
Full autopsy report reveals new details of Brian Laundrie's death
White House says 10M homes have signed up for Internet affordability program
White House says 10M homes have signed up for Internet affordability program
Trump attorney asks court to shield 11,000 documents from Jan. 6 committee
Trump attorney asks court to shield 11,000 documents from Jan. 6 committee
Wyo. skier dies in fall at Grand Teton Nat'l Park's Death Canyon
Wyo. skier dies in fall at Grand Teton Nat'l Park's Death Canyon
Convicted Mississippi killer escapes from prison a third time
Convicted Mississippi killer escapes from prison a third time
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement