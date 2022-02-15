Ukrainian government websites, banks hit with cyberattack

Ukrainian military units march during a military parade to celebrate Independence Day. Ukraine's data security agency on Tuesday said the websites for its Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces, as well as the banks Privatbank and Oschandbank, were subjects of a cyberattack. File Photo by Ivan Vakolenko/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Ukraine on Tuesday said it was the subject of a cyberattack targeting two bank websites as well as the sites for its Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces. Ukraine's data security agency said the websites were the subject of a denial of service, or DDoS, attack beginning on Tuesday afternoon. Advertisement

As of Tuesday evening online services for the two banks, Privatbank and Oschandbank, were restored and the agency said a group of experts was taking "all necessary measures to localize and resist the cyberattack."

In a tweet, the Defense Ministry said it received an unusually high volume of requests to load the website, suggesting attackers were inundating the servers with false requests in an effort to overload them and disrupt access to the site.

Ukrainian Cyber Police also debunked a wave of fake SMS messages sent to Ukrainian citizens claiming ATM services were down as well.

The attack came amid tensions between Ukraine and Russia over a potential invasion, although Moscow on Tuesday announced some troops participating in war exercises would return to their bases as it has amassed more than 100,000 soldiers near the border between the countries.

Newly declassified U.S. intelligence also showed Tuesday that Russian government hackers have likely broadly penetrated Ukrainian military, energy and other critical computer networks in order to collect data and position themselves to disrupt the systems in the event of a Russian military assault on Ukraine, The Washington Post reported.

A senior administration official told The Washington Post that the government had only determined that Russia could undertake disruptive cyber-activity, not that it will.

"We don't know that they have intention to do so," the official said. "But we have been working with Ukraine to strengthen their cyberdefenses."