Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny faces new trial

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin's most ardent opposition leader Alexei Navalny could face 15 more years in prison on an embezzlement charge in a new trial that started Tuesday.
Navalny, who is already serving a 3 ½-year sentence for violating his parole on a different case, saw his trial start at the IK-2 penal colony in Vladimir, hours east of Moscow. Navalny, who has received international support, survived a poisoning attempt only to be arrested and hit with new criminal charges after he recovered.