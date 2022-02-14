Advertisement
World News
Feb. 14, 2022 / 6:43 AM

Millions will celebrate Valentine's Day, except in nations where it's banned or discouraged

By Daniel Uria
1/3
Millions will celebrate Valentine's Day, except in nations where it's banned or discouraged
Roses of all colors are seen at a flower shop, on sale for Valentine's Day, in St. Louis, Mo., on February 7. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Tens of millions of people will commemorate Valentine's Day on Monday, which is a day of celebrating romance throughout most of the world -- but religious and cultural differences mean that the holiday is banned in a handful of countries.

Pope Gelasius is credited with officially establishing Valentine's Day in honor of St. Valentine of Rome, a priest who was martyred in 269 and was said to have secretly married Roman soldiers and restored eyesight to his jailer's daughter and sent her a letter that was signed "Your Valentine" before he was executed.

Advertisement

Throughout history, the holiday began to be more singularly associated with themes of love and romance, including in Britain where the holiday was connected to love birds of the spring.

Despite its evolving nature, some countries -- many with majority Muslim and Hindu populations -- have sought to eliminate the celebration due to its Christian origins and some moral objections.

Advertisement
RELATED Texas push to remove LGBTQ books spotlights partisanship on school boards

Here are five countries where Valentine's Day is prohibited, or at least unloved:

People are seen at a beach in Penang, Malaysia. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI

Malaysia

In Malaysia, where about 60% of the population is Muslim, the National Fatwa Council moved to ban the holiday in 2005, stating that it has "elements of Christianity."

RELATED Nigeria lifts ban on Twitter after seven months

The council has also linked the holiday to abortion, consumption of alcohol and other activities that it believes invite moral decay -- particularly among young people.

Christian groups have urged the council to reconsider, stating that there's little connection between modern Valentine's Day and Christianity.

The ban, however, has persisted and couples who celebrate can face penalties, including arrest.

RELATED Every Black Mississippi senator walks out in protest amid critical race theory bill vote

An Iranian woman walk past a wall with an anti-American painting on the wall of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran. File Photo by Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA-EFE

Iran

In 2011, the Middle Eastern and Muslim-majority country banned the production of all goods and gifts associated with Valentine's Day -- and outlawed promotion of any day celebrating romantic love, which is seen as a sign of immorality and the spread of Western culture.

A pair of ancient festivals have effectively taken the place Valentine's Day in Iran.

Advertisement

Sepandarmazgan on Feb. 23 is known as the Persian day of love and honors Spandarmand, a Zoroastrian deity who represents a loving wife.

The other is the festival of Mehrgan, which is observed in early October. It celebrates the concept of Mehr, which can mean friendship, love and affection.

Uzbekistan, a landlocked nation in central Asia, is a breakaway country that declared its independence in 1991 after the fall of the Soviet Union. File Photo by Richard Tomkins/UPI

Uzbekistan

The former Soviet republic allowed Valentine's Day celebrations for many years, but its Ministry of Education's Department of Enlightenment and the Promotion of Values issued an internal decree a decade ago that forbids celebrating holidays that are "alien to our culture."

Valentine's Day celebrations are not illegal in the country, but the country prefers to celebrate Babur, a Mughal Emperor and descendent of Genghis Khan, who was born on Feb. 14.

Uzbekistan is a secular nation, but the majority of its citizens are Muslim.

Pakistan's high court moved five years ago to dissuade citizens from observing Valentine's Day. File Photo by Shahzaib Akber/EPA

Pakistan

Home to the world's largest Muslim population, Pakistan moved to ban any celebrations, media coverage or mention of Valentine's Day in 2017 following a petition to the High Court in Islamabad.

Advertisement

The primary reason for the move was because Valentine's Day is a Western cultural import that went against the teachings of Islam.

A year earlier, then-President Mamnoon Hussain called on Pakistanis to avoid Valentine's Day, saying it "has no connection with our culture."

The decision did not go over well with flower sellers and university students, and some still celebrate the holiday in secret.

Citizens hold the national flag during a demonstration in downtown Jakarta, Indonesia. UPI Photo/File

India and Indonesia

Valentine's Day is not banned in India or Indonesia, but it has faced pushback from radical religious groups in both countries.

In India, Hindu nationalists have protested the holiday, while threatening and attacking couples who celebrate -- including cutting their hair or blackening their faces.

Some groups have employed anti-Valentine's Day campaigns on social media, and a far-right Hindu political party in 2015 threatened to force people making public displays of love on social media on Feb. 14 to get married.

A ruling by the highest Islamic Council in 2012 -- declaring that Valentine's Day was contradictory to Muslim culture and teaching -- has led to small-scale bans of the holiday in the Indonesian cities of Surabaya and Makassar and an outright ban in Bando Aceh.

Advertisement

However, the holiday is still observed in other parts of the country and is openly celebrated in the capital, Jakarta.

Latest Headlines

German leader Olaf Scholz visits Ukraine as fears rise about a Russian invasion
World News // 5 minutes ago
German leader Olaf Scholz visits Ukraine as fears rise about a Russian invasion
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Ukraine on Monday as part of a two-day effort to try and head off a possibly Russian invasion that some experts and officials fear could be just days away.
Pakistan PM vows 'zero tolerance' for mob who lynched accused man
World News // 11 hours ago
Pakistan PM vows 'zero tolerance' for mob who lynched accused man
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday vowed to bring to justice members of a mob who lynched a man accused of setting fire to pages torn from a Holy Koran.
Israel urges citizens to leave Ukraine as returnees arrive in Tel Aviv
World News // 14 hours ago
Israel urges citizens to leave Ukraine as returnees arrive in Tel Aviv
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday urged Israelis to leave Ukraine on one of the dwindling number of flights set to depart from Kyiv this week amid fears of an impending Russian invasion.
COVID-19 cases decline 19% in world; South Korea sets daily record
World News // 16 hours ago
COVID-19 cases decline 19% in world; South Korea sets daily record
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- COVID-19 is subsiding worldwide with a 1% weekly decline in deaths and 19% drop in cases as only Russia, Germany, Netherlands and South Korea set national daily marks among large nations in the past week.
Russians win gold in men's cross-country skiing relay
World News // 16 hours ago
Russians win gold in men's cross-country skiing relay
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The ROC took gold in the men's 4 x 10-kilometer cross-country skiing relay during the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Sunday after training for the women's downhill skiing event was canceled over snow.
Ontario mayor: Ambassador Bridge set to reopen as 'crisis ends'
World News // 18 hours ago
Ontario mayor: Ambassador Bridge set to reopen as 'crisis ends'
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Ambassador Bridge between the United States and Canada is set to reopen Sunday as police continued to arrest "Freedom Convoy" protesters, the mayor of Windsor, Ontario, announced.
Biden tells Ukraine's president response to invasion would be 'swift'
World News // 18 hours ago
Biden tells Ukraine's president response to invasion would be 'swift'
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Sunday told his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, the United States would respond "swiftly and decisively" to a Russian invasion of his country, the White House said.
Norway takes three more medals in women's, men's biathlon events
World News // 18 hours ago
Norway takes three more medals in women's, men's biathlon events
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Norway took three medals in the women's and men's biathlon events on Sunday despite the collapse of one of the team's athletes at the finish line.
U.S. hockey team defeats Germany 3-2 earning top seed in quarterfinals
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S. hockey team defeats Germany 3-2 earning top seed in quarterfinals
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The undefeated U.S. men's hockey team beat Germany 3-2 during its final match of the preliminary round during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, earning the top seed for the quarterfinals.
Netherlands sets Olympic record in women's 3,000-meter short track relay
World News // 20 hours ago
Netherlands sets Olympic record in women's 3,000-meter short track relay
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Netherlands set an Olympic record in short-track speedskating during the women's 3,000-meter relay on Sunday, earning the gold medal for the event.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Homeless man arrested for cutting throat of Salt Lake City woman
Homeless man arrested for cutting throat of Salt Lake City woman
COVID-19 cases decline 19% in world; South Korea sets daily record
COVID-19 cases decline 19% in world; South Korea sets daily record
Netherlands sets Olympic record in women's 3,000-meter short track relay
Netherlands sets Olympic record in women's 3,000-meter short track relay
Ontario mayor: Ambassador Bridge set to reopen as 'crisis ends'
Ontario mayor: Ambassador Bridge set to reopen as 'crisis ends'
No survivors found after small plane crashes near Kansas airport
No survivors found after small plane crashes near Kansas airport
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement