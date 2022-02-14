Advertisement
Feb. 14, 2022 / 7:25 AM

German leader Olaf Scholz visits Ukraine as fears rise about a Russian invasion

By Clyde Hughes
German leader Olaf Scholz visits Ukraine as fears rise about a Russian invasion
Demonstrators rally in Kiev, Ukraine, on Saturday to show unity amid warnings and concerns about an imminent Russian invasion. Photo by Oleksandr Khomenko/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Ukraine on Monday as part of a two-day effort to try and head off a possibly Russian invasion that some experts and officials fear could be just days away.

Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine rose significantly over the weekend -- when U.S. President Joe Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Western leaders advised their citizens to leave the country and some airlines stopped flying into the capital Kiev.

On Monday, Scholz's visit to Kiev to meet with Zelensky is the latest in a series of moves by Western leaders to pledge support for Ukraine and caution Moscow against military intervention. Scholz is scheduled to travel to Moscow and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

More than 100,000 Russian troops have been massed along the country's border with Ukraine for months, and Putin has repeated his opposition to Ukraine possibly joining NATO. The Russian leader has said that such a move would represent a security threat to Russia.

Late Sunday, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Moscow had not yet responded to requests for a meeting to address various concerns. Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine's ambassador to Britain, said that Kiev is ready to make concessions to avoid war.

Passengers arrive from Kyiv, Ukraine, at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday after Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called on citizens to leave Ukraine immediately. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

"We are not a member of NATO right now and to avoid war we are ready for many concessions and that is what we are doing in conversations with the Russians," Prystaiko said, according to Al Jazeera. "It has nothing to do with NATO which is enshrined in the constitution."

Specifically, Scholz is expected to tell Zelensky on Monday how Germany can help stabilize Ukraine's economy in case of an attack and warn Putin that there will be a great economic cost if he invades the former Soviet republic.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said he plans to continue talks and caution Russia against an invasion. Zelensky has invited Biden to Kiev "in the coming days" as a show of support for his country.

Ukraine has also said there were no plans to close civilian air space, as Kuleba asserted that the "situation remains under control" in a video statement on Sunday.

"We are prepared for any scenario of development of events," he said. "We have not been sitting with our arms folded for the last months, we have prepared for all scenarios -- absolutely all -- and as of now we are ready for them."

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday declared that Russia's military buildup has reached a point that an invasion could take place "any day now."

