Feb. 14, 2022 / 4:01 PM

U.S. temporarily suspends Mexican avocado imports

By Adam Schrader

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture suspended imports of avocados from Mexico just one day before a commercial for them was set to air during the Super Bowl.

The imports were paused "until further notice" after an inspector for the USDA at a plant in the state of Michoacán received a threatening call to his cell phone, Mexico's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said in a statement.

Michoacán, the largest producer of avocados in the world, has been a haven for drug trafficking cartels who have extorted farmers causing thousands to flee their homes.

Mexican officials said that the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is investigating to assess the level of threat to its workers.

"In the last six weeks, avocado producers from Michoacán have exported more than 135,000 tons of avocado to the United States through more than 5,000 shipments of fresh fruit," the statement reads.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico said in a statement that it was working with the office of Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to "guarantee security conditions that allow our personnel in Michoacán to resume operations."

"Facilitating the export of Mexican avocados to and ensuring the safety of our agricultural inspection teams go hand-in-hand," the statement reads.

The import block came before Avocados From Mexico, the joint marketing group in the United States for the Mexican Hass Avocados Importers Association and the Association of Growers and Packers of Avocados From Mexico, was scheduled to air a commercial for avocados during the Super Bowl.

Americans eat more than 1.7 billion pounds of avocados from Mexico each year, particularly in guacamole during events and holidays like the Super Bowl, according to Avocados From Mexico.

Latest Headlines

Ukraine president: Russians to launch invasion on Wednesday
World News // 9 hours ago
Ukraine president: Russians to launch invasion on Wednesday
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday he has been told Russia will launch a long-feared attack against his country on Wednesday and called for unity among its citizens.
Late British diplomat's wife tells inquest of husband's difficult working conditions
World News // 1 hour ago
Late British diplomat's wife tells inquest of husband's difficult working conditions
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The widow of a British diplomat working with the government's coronavirus task force told an inquest Monday that he worked under extreme stress and felt "totally unprotected" from its demands.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan announces increase in bus, tube fares
World News // 2 hours ago
London Mayor Sadiq Khan announces increase in bus, tube fares
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday announced the largest increases in Transport For London tube and bus fares in the past decade.
French police shoot knife-wielding man dead at Paris' Gare du Nord station
World News // 4 hours ago
French police shoot knife-wielding man dead at Paris' Gare du Nord station
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A man was shot dead by police at Paris' Gare du Nord station on Monday morning after threatening an officer.
Google, Netflix fined over 'unfair' subscription practices in South Korea
World News // 4 hours ago
Google, Netflix fined over 'unfair' subscription practices in South Korea
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Google, Netflix and three other video streaming services were fined for "unfair" subscription practices in South Korea.
Oil prices may pass $100 per barrel amid Russia-Ukraine tensions, energy experts say
World News // 5 hours ago
Oil prices may pass $100 per barrel amid Russia-Ukraine tensions, energy experts say
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Energy experts expressed worry Monday that oil prices could pass $100 per barrel amid the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Met police declare 'no confidence' in London mayor
World News // 5 hours ago
Met police declare 'no confidence' in London mayor
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The body representing London's Metropolitan Police officers came to the defense of resigned commander Cressida Dick Monday, declaring no confidence in London Mayor Shadiq Khan.
Explosion in France kills at least seven people, including a newborn baby
World News // 5 hours ago
Explosion in France kills at least seven people, including a newborn baby
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Firefighters continue to search for others inside of three buildings affected by a blaze that began early Monday morning.
British tax collector arrests 3, seizes NFTs in $1.9 million fraud case
World News // 6 hours ago
British tax collector arrests 3, seizes NFTs in $1.9 million fraud case
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Britain's tax-collecting agency said on Monday that it's seized three non-fungible tokens -- better known as NFTs -- and that three people have been arrested as part of a fraud case worth almost $2 million.
Prince Charles' wife Camilla tests positive for COVID-19
World News // 7 hours ago
Prince Charles' wife Camilla tests positive for COVID-19
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Camilla, the wife of Britain's Prince Charles, has tested positive for COVID-19 just days after her husband also discovered that he'd been infected, officials said Monday.
