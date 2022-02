London Mayor Sadiq Khan gives a press conference in King's Cross in June 2016. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday announced the largest increases in Transport For London tube and bus fares in the past decade. Khan said in a statement that fares will increase overall by 4.8%, marking their first increase since 2016 and largest increase since then-Mayor Boris Johnson raised them by 5.6% in 2012. Advertisement

The mayor noted in the release that increases are still "significantly below" what they would be if they had been raised in line with inflation over the last six years.

Fares had increased by more than 42% in the eight years before Khan had paused fare increases in 2016, the statement notes.

"Public transport should be affordable to all, and I've taken bold action to ensure this since I became mayor by introducing the unlimited Hopper bus fare and freezing all TfL fares from 2016-2021 -- saving the average London household over £200," Khan said.

The Hopper fare, which allows for an unlimited number of bus and tram rides within an hour, will increase by 10p to £1.65, or about 14 cents to $2.23.Tube fares will increase by 10p from £2.40 to £2.50 in the Zone 1 fare zone while other zones will increase between 10p and 30p.

Advertisement

Shashi Verma, director of strategy at Transport for London, said that fare increases are needed to support London during its economic recovery.

"This fares package aims to keep fares as affordable as possible while still ensuring TfL can continue to run clean, green and safe services," Verma said.