Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 14, 2022 / 3:07 PM

Late British diplomat's wife tells inquest of husband's difficult working conditions

By Clyde Hughes
1/2
Late British diplomat's wife tells inquest of husband's difficult working conditions
The widow of Richard Morris, former British ambassador to Nepal, testified Monday that he'd been under extreme stress with no days off in the days before his death. Photo courtesy of British Foreign & Commonwealth Office/Wikimedia

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The widow of a British diplomat working with the government's coronavirus task force told an inquest Monday that he worked under extreme stress and felt "totally unprotected" from its demands.

Allison Morris testified in the British government's COVID-19 inquest Monday. Her husband, Richard Morris, served as the ambassador to Nepal and assisted in organizing briefings to ministers during the initial wave of COVID-19 in 2020.

Advertisement

She said the pandemic and efforts to contain it moved rapidly and the government suffered heavy criticism with each misstep. Richard Morris became "desperate" in his effort to stay on top of his work with no time off.

He was working 15-hour shifts six to seven days away when he went missing from the couple's home in Bentley on May 6, 2020, leaving his cellphone behind while going on a jog and never returned.

RELATED Prince Charles' wife Camilla tests positive for COVID-19

After lengthy searches, his body was found on Aug. 31 in a woodland area nearly three miles away from the home.

Det. Inspector Matthew Gillooly, of Hampshire constabulary, admitted authorities made a mistake the second day of the search by just examining two-thirds of the forest areas assigned and were only 100 meters away from Morris' body.

Advertisement

"The job was busy, it was full on," Allison Morris said, pointing to a time where he worked through the Christmas holiday with no time off, according to The Guardian.

RELATED British economy grew 7.5% in 2021 at fastest rate since WWII

"I think it felt to him he was being told to man up and be more resilient. I think that resilience is a core Foreign Office value. Later on, he said: 'If I'm not resilient, they will not send me to Fiji,'" she said.

RELATED Fusion scientists set record for energy generation in Britain

Latest Headlines

U.S. temporarily suspends Mexican avocado imports
World News // 40 minutes ago
U.S. temporarily suspends Mexican avocado imports
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture suspended imports of avocados from Mexico just one day before a commercial for them was set to air during the Super Bowl.
Ukraine president: Russians to launch invasion on Wednesday
World News // 9 hours ago
Ukraine president: Russians to launch invasion on Wednesday
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday he has been told Russia will launch a long-feared attack against his country on Wednesday and called for unity among its citizens.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan announces increase in bus, tube fares
World News // 2 hours ago
London Mayor Sadiq Khan announces increase in bus, tube fares
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday announced the largest increases in Transport For London tube and bus fares in the past decade.
French police shoot knife-wielding man dead at Paris' Gare du Nord station
World News // 4 hours ago
French police shoot knife-wielding man dead at Paris' Gare du Nord station
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A man was shot dead by police at Paris' Gare du Nord station on Monday morning after threatening an officer.
Google, Netflix fined over 'unfair' subscription practices in South Korea
World News // 4 hours ago
Google, Netflix fined over 'unfair' subscription practices in South Korea
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Google, Netflix and three other video streaming services were fined for "unfair" subscription practices in South Korea.
Oil prices may pass $100 per barrel amid Russia-Ukraine tensions, energy experts say
World News // 5 hours ago
Oil prices may pass $100 per barrel amid Russia-Ukraine tensions, energy experts say
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Energy experts expressed worry Monday that oil prices could pass $100 per barrel amid the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Met police declare 'no confidence' in London mayor
World News // 5 hours ago
Met police declare 'no confidence' in London mayor
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The body representing London's Metropolitan Police officers came to the defense of resigned commander Cressida Dick Monday, declaring no confidence in London Mayor Shadiq Khan.
Explosion in France kills at least seven people, including a newborn baby
World News // 5 hours ago
Explosion in France kills at least seven people, including a newborn baby
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Firefighters continue to search for others inside of three buildings affected by a blaze that began early Monday morning.
British tax collector arrests 3, seizes NFTs in $1.9 million fraud case
World News // 6 hours ago
British tax collector arrests 3, seizes NFTs in $1.9 million fraud case
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Britain's tax-collecting agency said on Monday that it's seized three non-fungible tokens -- better known as NFTs -- and that three people have been arrested as part of a fraud case worth almost $2 million.
Prince Charles' wife Camilla tests positive for COVID-19
World News // 7 hours ago
Prince Charles' wife Camilla tests positive for COVID-19
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Camilla, the wife of Britain's Prince Charles, has tested positive for COVID-19 just days after her husband also discovered that he'd been infected, officials said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Homeless man arrested for cutting throat of Salt Lake City woman
Homeless man arrested for cutting throat of Salt Lake City woman
Millions will celebrate Valentine's Day, except in nations where it's banned or discouraged
Millions will celebrate Valentine's Day, except in nations where it's banned or discouraged
COVID-19 cases decline 19% in world; South Korea sets daily record
COVID-19 cases decline 19% in world; South Korea sets daily record
No survivors found after small plane crashes near Kansas airport
No survivors found after small plane crashes near Kansas airport
U.S. COVID-19 cases, deaths declining; states begin to ease restrictions
U.S. COVID-19 cases, deaths declining; states begin to ease restrictions
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement