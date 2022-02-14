Trending
World News
Feb. 14, 2022 / 11:20 AM

Met police declare 'no confidence' in London mayor

By Clyde Hughes
Former Met Police Commander Cressida Dick departs the BBC studios in London on February 10. Met police officers came to her defense Monday after she stepped down last week. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The body representing London's Metropolitan Police officers came to the defense of resigned commander Cressida Dick Monday, declaring no confidence in London Mayor Shadiq Khan after his criticism helped push her out of office last week.

Dick, the first woman to hold the post, said last Thursday she resigned noting a lack of confidence from Kahn after concerns over the behavior of officers and the slow pace of investigating Prime Minister Boris Johnson and others over parties held during COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020.

A statement from the group accused Khan of undermining "the professional, dedicated and incredibly difficult work" of its officers after Khan expressed displeasure with her efforts to reform the force.

"This is not a move we take lightly," Ken Marsh, chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, said in a statement. "We have let the mayor's office know in no uncertain terms how our brave and diligent colleagues deserve better.

"The atmosphere amongst Metropolitan Police officers is horrendous -- it's rock bottom. Officers in London feel saddened and angry that Commissioner Cressida Dick has been pushed out in the way she has. She was reforming. She was changing. The culture is changing."

Khan said on Sunday, though, the public's faith in the police has been shaken after numerous high-profile incidents, including the abduction and death of Sarah Everard by a Met officer last year.

"I've seen and felt the damage that this kind of breakdown in trust can cause," Khan said, according to The Guardian. "It makes it harder to tackle crime, with victims failing to report crime and witnesses discouraged from coming forward when they see criminal activity.

"It stops many women reporting rape and sexual harassment. And it leads to community groups becoming less likely to work with the police when they are worried about young people getting involved in gangs."

